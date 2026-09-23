Blood cancer symptoms can look like everyday illnesses: Doctor shares signs that should not be ignored

“In blood cancer, recognising that something is not normal for you can be an important first step towards diagnosis,” stated Dr Agarwal. “Blood cancers, including leukaemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma, affect the blood, bone marrow or lymphatic system. Because these systems play a role in producing blood cells, fighting infection and maintaining normal body functions, the symptoms can be widespread and non-specific.”

He noted that these symptoms are easy to attribute to stress, a demanding routine or a routine illness. But when a change in the body persists beyond what is expected, recurs, or occurs alongside other symptoms, it warrants medical attention.

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Blood cancer does not always begin with a dramatic warning. More often, it can begin quietly, with fatigue that does not improve with rest, recurrent infections, a fever with no clear cause, unexplained bruising, or a lymph node that remains swollen, shared Dr Nitin Agarwal with HT Lifestyle.

Symptoms of blood cancer According to the physician, the first sign that deserves attention is unexplained bruising or bleeding.

“Bruises that appear without a clear cause, frequent nosebleeds, bleeding gums, or unusually heavy periods can sometimes indicate a low platelet count. In certain blood cancers, abnormal cells in the bone marrow crowd out the production of healthy blood cells, including platelets, which are what help blood clot properly,” he explained.

The next sign is persistent tiredness. Dr Agarwal pointed out that there is a real difference between feeling worn out after a long day and carrying a tiredness that just won't lift, even with enough rest, or one that starts creeping into everyday activities. One possible cause is anaemia, which occurs when the body doesn't produce enough healthy red blood cells, and is an early symptom of blood cancer.

Other known symptoms of blood cancer include:

Recurrent or unusually persistent infections

Unexplained fever

Drenching night sweats

Unintentional weight loss

Persistent swollen lymph nodes

Bone pain

Abdominal discomfort or fullness “In lymphoma, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss are known as 'B symptoms' and can be clinically significant,” noted Dr Agarwal.

Symptoms do not guarantee blood cancer diagnosis Dr Agarwal highlighted that awareness about blood cancer symptoms should not lead to unnecessary fear.

“These symptoms do not mean a person has cancer,” he stated. “They can occur with many other, often more common, medical conditions. The purpose of recognising them is not to self-diagnose, but to know when a medical evaluation is warranted.”

Diagnosis only happens after proper medical check-ups and tests. Knowing the symptoms simply allows one to seek help in time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Nitin Agarwal is the head of the department of Donor Request Management at DKMS Foundation India. He has over 15 years of clinical experience and specialises in transfusion medicine and immunohematology.