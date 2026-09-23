Tried and Tested: I took Assembly’s Rover Pro cabin suitcase through four flights, and here’s a detailed review

The looks got my attention first. The finish is lovely, the zips have neat detailing, and even the handle and little hardware pieces work with the colour. My only first impression was that it felt a tad bulkier than my usual cabin suitcases, which is fairly expected when you add a dedicated laptop compartment. Then I took it on a two-day work trip to Chandigarh. Bhopal to Delhi, Delhi to Chandigarh and back again meant four flights in total. That gave me enough time to see how it worked beyond the first impression.

And the timing of this suitcase entering my life could not have been better. It arrived around the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro, so the wine-coloured suitcase and the new phone made a rather good travel colour-coded combination.

I am calling this colour 2026 burgundy. Or should we just address it as the iPhone 2026 colour? Assembly calls it Wine, but burgundy feels more accurate, especially in person.

The laptop compartment is the feature I was most curious about This is where my experience was slightly different from what I had expected. I did not actually get to use the laptop compartment at airport security because Air India asked me to check in the suitcase. So I cannot tell you that it made my security queue faster. But I did use the compartment during my stay in Chandigarh, and I liked it. It is spacious and cushioned enough to hold my laptop, laptop charger, iPad, iPad charger and mouse together. I even used it to keep my work devices safely inside the locked suitcase while I was at the hotel.

For me, that is useful because I would rather keep all my electronics together inside my own locked luggage than leave them scattered around a hotel room. The front compartment does add some bulk to the suitcase, though. And that brings me to the one thing I would seriously consider before buying it.

It looks a little bigger than a regular cabin suitcase The Assembly RoverPro does qualify as cabin luggage according to its listed dimensions, but my experience with Air India was different. I was asked to check the suitcase in because of its size. I was also told that if I did not check it, it could be gate-checked. At that point, there was no reason for me to argue with the airline. I took my laptop and other essentials out of the suitcase, put them into my backpack and sent the suitcase in.

So if you are buying this specifically because you want quick laptop access during a domestic flight, keep the external size in mind. The front compartment is useful, but it also adds to the overall footprint. This is something I would check with the airline before travelling, particularly for domestic flights.

Inside, it is very easy to keep things organised Both sides of the suitcase open easily and have zipped compartments. I normally prefer one zipped side and one side with packing straps. The RoverPro has a zipped section on both sides, so I was initially a little unsure about that setup. After using it, I got the logic.

If you pack sensibly and are not trying to squeeze your entire wardrobe into the suitcase, the two zipped sections keep everything in place. Clothes do not spill everywhere when you open the suitcase, and smaller things have their own space. There is also a wet and dry compartment on one of the zipped sections, which I found genuinely useful.

The one rule here is simple. Do not overpack. Once you start filling the suitcase beyond its comfortable capacity, closing both zipped sections becomes difficult. So this setup works best for someone who likes organised packing rather than someone who wants to squeeze in one more outfit at the last minute.

The three packing cubes were a nice surprise I am always happy when a luggage brand includes packing cubes. These initially looked smaller than the ones I have bought separately, but once I started using them, the sizes made sense. They fit neatly into the suitcase and worked well with the available space.

For my Chandigarh trip, I packed two days of clothes, an extra pair of footwear, my makeup kit and my toiletries bag. Everything fitted without me having to sit on the suitcase and fight with the zip. And honestly, this is the kind of freebie I like getting with luggage. Packing cubes are something I actually use, so they feel far more useful than an accessory that ends up sitting in a drawer.

The wheels got their proper test at Delhi airport This was probably the biggest real-world test the suitcase got. I had to get from Terminal 3 to Terminal 1 between two flights. I had arrived on Air India and had an IndiGo flight to catch, with exactly 1 hour 50 minutes between the two. In that time, I had to collect my suitcase, change terminals, deposit the suitcase again at T1 and get to my flight. The wheels made this much easier.

At one point, I was walking really fast with the suitcase rolling right beside me. The wheels kept moving smoothly without stopping or pulling awkwardly to one side. I also had to take it over the footpath and basement area outside the airport, put it inside the bus and then roll it across to T1.

The airport floor was obviously easy. The more uneven surfaces outside the terminal were a better test, and the suitcase handled those well too. For me, that is where the quality showed up. A suitcase can look fantastic sitting in your bedroom. I want to know what happens when I am rushing between terminals with it.