Hard shell versus soft shell luggage debate misses one important thing; purpose of travel

I own more suitcases than I care to admit and have reviewed enough to keep the conversation going for days!

Cabin cases, large check-in luggage, fabric bags, polycarbonate shells. After years of catching flights for work, family holidays and quick weekend escapes, I have learnt one thing. The perfect suitcase does not exist. Every time someone asks me if they should buy a hard suitcase or a soft one, my answer is always the same. Let me know how you travel first.

I have watched people buy a sleek hard shell case because it looked great online, only to regret it after a shopping-heavy holiday. I have also seen soft luggage struggle to protect fragile souvenirs on long-haul flights. The suitcase is only as good as the person using it. So instead of asking which one is better, ask yourself what kind of traveller you are.

I reach for a hard suitcase when protection comes first If I know I am carrying perfumes, skincare, electronics or anything that could crack during transit, I never think twice. A hard shell suitcase comes with me. It keeps everything firmly in place and works brilliantly with packing cubes. I can organise my clothes into neat sections, and nothing shifts around too much during the flight. If rain decides to make an appearance on the tarmac, I also worry far less about my belongings.

That said, not all hard suitcases deserve a place in your shopping basket.

Polycarbonate has always worked best for me. It feels light, absorbs impact better and lasts far longer than cheaper alternatives.

ABS cases are a sensible choice for occasional trips, especially if you are shopping on a budget. They get the job done but can show signs of wear after frequent flights.

Aluminium luggage feels premium and offers excellent protection, but it also adds extra weight before you have packed a single shirt. Hard luggage is not perfect As much as I enjoy travelling with a hard shell suitcase, it has its annoying moments. The scratches arrive sooner than expected. It refuses to make room for that last-minute shopping. It also needs enough floor space to open completely, something that tiny hotel rooms rarely offer. If your holiday usually ends with extra shopping bags, this is something worth keeping in mind. Though many brands are now adding an expandable option to their hardcase suitcases, which is the biggest victory in my books.

Soft luggage has saved me more than once Some trips have one clear goal. Come back with more than I left with. That is when I happily swap to a soft suitcase. The expandable section has rescued me after shopping sprees more times than I can count. I have squeezed in clothes, local snacks, gifts for family and those completely unnecessary purchases that somehow seemed essential at the time.

Good quality fabric luggage made from ballistic nylon or Cordura also holds up surprisingly well during regular travel. I also appreciate the outer pockets. Keeping travel documents, chargers or a light jacket within easy reach makes airport security and boarding much less stressful.

Soft luggage comes with a few compromises Flexibility has its limits. I avoid packing fragile items in a soft suitcase unless they are wrapped carefully. Fabric can also pick up moisture and odours after repeated trips, especially during the monsoon. If baggage handling gets particularly rough, the contents feel more of the impact compared to a hard shell case.

The suitcase I choose depends on the trip After years of travelling, I have stopped looking for one suitcase that does everything.

Instead, I match my luggage to the trip ahead.