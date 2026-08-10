Packing for your next holiday? 7 small changes that can keep your suitcase organised and travel hassle-free
From planning outfits to organising essentials: small packing changes that can make every trip smoother.
Every journey, whether a family vacation, a business trip, or the movement of goods across cities, depends on one often-overlooked factor: packaging. While packaging is frequently associated with aesthetics or protection, small, thoughtful improvements can significantly enhance convenience, efficiency and sustainability throughout the travel ecosystem. Karthik Venkataraman, CPRO, VeTravel - Vernost and Bernard Corraya, General Manager (India), Wego, shared small packing changes that can make every journey easier.
Also read | Last-minute trip? 13 secret light packing hacks that can save your day
Pack according to your itinerary rather than just in case
Planning outfits and essentials based on your destination, weather, and activities helps reduce overpacking and keeps luggage lighter.
Check your airline's baggage policy before packing
Bernard Corraya said, “Weight limits and cabin baggage allowances vary by airline, and reviewing them in advance can help travellers avoid excess baggage fees and last-minute repacking at the airport.” Karthik Venkataraman highlighted that for businesses, the impact is even greater. Optimised packaging reduces shipping volume, improves storage efficiency and lowers transportation costs.
Keep travel essentials within easy reach
According to Bernard, passports, boarding passes, chargers, medications, and a change of clothes should be packed in an easily accessible bag, especially for long-haul flights or layovers. Keep liquids and electronics easy to remove. This can speed up security screening and reduce stress at the airport.
Download important travel documents before departure
Saving boarding passes, hotel bookings, travel insurance, maps, and visas offline ensures access even without an internet connection.
Ensure to pack essentials
Pack a reusable water bottle and portable power bank. These small additions can make long travel days more comfortable, especially during delays or extended sightseeing.
Leave some extra space in your luggage
Keeping part of your suitcase empty allows room for shopping or souvenirs and helps avoid overweight baggage on the return journey.
Create a simple packing checklist
A checklist reduces the chances of forgetting important items and makes packing faster, particularly for frequent travellers.
Carry two passport-sized photos and a pen in your travel bag
While many destinations have gone digital, physical photos and a pen can still be useful for visa-on-arrival processes, immigration forms, permit applications, or unexpected travel requirements.
Track your luggage
If you're checking in luggage, especially on long-haul journeys or trips with connecting flights, place a Bluetooth luggage tracker such as an Apple AirTag or equivalent inside your suitcase. It can help you locate delayed or misplaced baggage more quickly and provide added peace of mind.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.