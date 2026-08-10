Is your home really luxurious? 5 design mistakes that can make even an expensive home look ordinary

What makes a home luxurious? Is it expensive artwork, statement furniture, or extravagant ceilings and lighting? These elements may have their own sense of grandeur, but they do not, by default, make your space elegant. Some minor choices can actually make your expensive space appear shockingly ordinary.



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Hardesh Chawla, founder and CEO of Essentia Group, helped identify what truly makes the cut. Drawing from his experience in the industry and his observations of what does not work, he shared his practical insights into the mistakes that can make even a luxury home look ordinary.

So, how can a luxury home be defined? He said, “A luxury home is defined by how effortlessly it balances aesthetics, functionality, and sensory appeal. Even the most carefully designed spaces can feel ordinary when a few key details are overlooked.”

A luxury home is rooted in practicality and sensory experience. Even the most expensive decor can fall flat as it lacks the essential warmth and a wider, cohesive vision.