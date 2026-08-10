Rahul Gandhi reveals how he stays fit at 56 with martial arts, swimming, running and yoga; shares advice for Gen Z

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently opened up about his fitness routine, revealing the variety of exercises he relies on to stay fit at 56. He shared the details during an Instagram Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, where he has been answering questions from students and Gen Z about his personal life, interests and experiences. “Students, Gen Z, ask me anything and I will reply to as many questions,” Gandhi wrote while inviting questions from his followers. (Also read: How fit is your body? Fitness coach shares 5 simple tests to check your strength, mobility, balance and flexibility )

Rahul Gandhi on his fitness routine During the session, a follower asked him, “Hey Rahul, what’s your fitness routine?” In response, Rahul said there is no single workout routine that determines whether someone will remain fit. According to him, the most important factor is staying consistent.

“The thing about fitness that is important is not really the routine you follow. It is being persistent, doing it continuously and allowing it to compound,” he said.

Rahul revealed that his own routine includes a mix of physical activities. “I like doing a little bit of martial arts, swimming and running,” he said.

He also revealed that yoga has recently become an important part of his routine. Rather than treating exercise as something he does only when he has spare time, Rahul said he makes it a priority regardless of how busy his schedule gets.