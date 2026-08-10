7 sunscreen mistakes that could be damaging your skin: Keep your skin sun-safe

Sunscreen mistakes you should stop making (Pexels) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility Sunscreen is one of the most important steps in any skincare routine, but simply applying an SPF product does not automatically mean your skin is fully protected. From using too little sunscreen to skipping sunscreen on cloudy days, small mistakes can reduce its effectiveness and leave your skin vulnerable to UV damage.

If you are diligent about applying sunscreen but still notice tanning, uneven pigmentation, dryness or premature signs of ageing, your application habits could be the reason. Here are seven common sunscreen mistakes you should avoid for better daily protection.

Using too little sunscreen

One of the most common sunscreen mistakes is applying less product than your skin actually needs. A thin layer may feel comfortable, but it may not provide the level of protection mentioned on the product label.

For the face and neck, a commonly used guide is the two-finger rule: squeeze sunscreen along the length of your index and middle fingers and use that amount for your face and neck. If you are applying sunscreen to other exposed areas of the body, use enough to create an even layer over the skin.

Remember that SPF ratings are based on applying a specific amount of sunscreen during testing. Using significantly less can reduce the protection you receive.

Applying sunscreen only when it is sunny

Think sunscreen is unnecessary on cloudy or rainy days? Think again. UV radiation can still reach your skin when the sun is hidden behind clouds. UVA rays, in particular, can contribute to premature skin ageing and pigmentation.

This is why sunscreen should be part of your everyday morning routine, whether you are heading to work, running errands or spending the day indoors near windows.

Make it the final step of your morning skincare routine, before makeup.

Forgetting to reapply

Applying sunscreen once in the morning and forgetting about it for the rest of the day is another common mistake. Sunscreen can wear off because of sweating, touching your face, wiping your skin and exposure to water.

If you are spending extended periods outdoors, reapply approximately every two hours and more frequently after swimming, sweating heavily or towel drying. If you spend most of the day indoors, your reapplication needs may differ depending on your exposure.

Forgetting this step can leave your skin inadequately protected during prolonged sun exposure.

Choosing sunscreen based only on SPF

A high SPF number may look impressive, but SPF primarily indicates protection against UVB radiation. You should also look for broad-spectrum protection, which helps protect against both UVA and UVB rays.

For everyday use, choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. If you are outdoors for long periods, particularly in strong sunlight, a higher SPF can provide additional protection when used correctly.

Also consider the formula. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, you may prefer a lightweight, non-comedogenic formula, while dry skin may benefit from a more moisturising sunscreen.

Missing commonly forgotten areas

Your face may get plenty of attention, but what about your ears, neck, hairline and the backs of your hands?

These areas are often overlooked even though they can be exposed to sunlight every day. The lips also need protection, so consider using a lip balm with SPF.

When applying sunscreen, spread it evenly over all exposed areas. If you have a parting that exposes your scalp, consider wearing a hat or using a scalp-friendly SPF product designed for that purpose.

Applying sunscreen at the last minute

Sunscreen works best when applied properly rather than rushed just before stepping outdoors. Give your sunscreen time to form an even layer on your skin before heading into strong sunlight.

Apply it as the final step of your skincare routine. If you wear makeup, allow the sunscreen to settle before applying foundation or other makeup products. This can also help prevent pilling and uneven application.

However, remember that sunscreen should complement, not replace, other sun-protection measures such as seeking shade, wearing protective clothing and using sunglasses or a hat.

Assuming sunscreen can completely prevent sun damage

Sunscreen is essential, but it is not a magic shield. No sunscreen can block 100% of UV radiation, and its effectiveness depends heavily on how much you apply, how evenly you apply it and whether you reapply when needed.

For better protection, combine sunscreen with physical measures. Avoid spending too much time in direct sunlight during peak UV hours, seek shade whenever possible and wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat and UV-protective sunglasses when appropriate.