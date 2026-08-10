Anne Hathaway flaunts baby bump in silk top and jeans for The End of Oak Street's world premiere

During the promotion of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, she embraced her baby bump in a wide array of elegant gowns, delicate layers, and flowing silhouettes. But for The End of Oak Street's world premiere in Los Angeles, releasing on August 14, Anne took a sharp detour from the usual maternity fashion and turned to casual wear. Let's take a closer look at her outfit and why this is so special. ALSO READ: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor bring ‘depth’ and ‘strength’ to The End of Oak Street, says director David Robert Mitchell

Anne Hathaway is on a generational run, with several of her highly anticipated projects releasing this year. Her recent appearances have also taken her fans through a very stylish maternity-fashion journey.

Maternity red carpet fashion has always carried a distinct air of glamour. Typically synonymous with elegant gowns, avant-garde, statement silhouettes, and airy draping. A similar pattern can also be spotted in usual maternity photoshoots. However, Anne Hathaway's look for The End of Oak Street world premiere proved that casual wear can also find its place in maternity red-carpet fashion.

For the outfit, Anne went for a pair of low-rise blue jeans, styled with a light-blue sleeveless top featuring a high neckline and a sweeping, floor-length train that showed her baby bump. She wore red pumps to match the red lining of the dress.

The top is from Prabal Gurung's couture. The designer described the material to be silk Mikado.

The 43-year-old actor kept the accessories understated to complement the casual wear. She chose dangling earrings, stacked mixed-metal chunky bracelets, and rings. Her hair was styled in a neat ponytail, and neat red lips completed her otherwise simple makeup look.

When viewed from another angle, the top almost doubled as a deconstructed gown, with its asymmetrical cropped hem, dramatic train, and cape-like design construction. Paired with relaxed wide-leg jeans, the ensemble demonstrated the fluidity of fashion and the endless possibilities that emerge when casualwear meets couture.

More about her work Things are certainly very happening for Anne Hathaway on the work front. She has had a lineup of blockbusters, highly anticipated releases this year, including the return of the iconic franchise The Devil Wears Prada 2, in which she reprises her role as Andy Sachs alongside Meryl Streep. She also stars in Christopher Nolan's multistarrer epic fantasy adaptation, The Odyssey.

Anne has also ventured into different subgenres. These are the sci-fi thriller The End of Oak Street, the movie adaptation of the psychological thriller Verity, which is scheduled to release in October, and A24's Mother Mary, which arrived earlier this year in April.

Through these projects, fans see her step into vastly different roles, from a fashion journalist and a queen from Greek mythology to a mother protecting her children from dinosaurs and an ailing woman caught in a disturbing psychological mystery. On the personal front, she announced her third pregnancy on June 19, prompting conversations around pregnancy in 40s.