10 Nike shoes I would personally add to my wishlist that are currently on discount
I have shortlisted ten discounted Nike shoes I would add to my wishlist, from everyday trainers to workout-ready pairs today.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
A Sale Must-haveNike Men Downshifter 14 White/Black-Platinum Tint-Anthracite Running Shoes 9 UKView Details
₹4,160
A Sale Must-haveNike Men Run Defy Wolf Grey/Black-White-Iron Grey Running Shoes 9 UKView Details
₹3,395
A Sale Must-haveNike AIR Winflo 11View Details
₹6,086
Hyrox FavouriteNike Free Metcon 5-Smoke Grey/Smoke Grey-Iron GREY-BLACK-DV3949-003-7UKView Details
₹7,556
Hyrox FavouriteNike Men M Air Max Alpha Trainer 5 Old Royal/White-Black-Game Royal Cross Training Shoes 10 UKView Details
₹5,246
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Need extra funds for your next purchase?
Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs
Starting at 11% p.a.*
I have an embarrassing habit of checking Nike Sneakers even when I am not actually looking for another pair. Give me a good discount and suddenly a practical shopping list becomes a wishlist. This time, I have narrowed it down to ten Nike shoes I would genuinely consider buying, based on the kind of pairs I reach for most often. I like trainers that can handle busy days, walks, workouts and casual plans without feeling too specialised. A good price helps too. So, instead of simply picking the most popular styles, I looked for discounted Nike shoes that feel useful, easy to wear and worth considering for my own wardrobe. These are the ten that made my shortlist right now.
1. What are the best Nike shoes for everyday use?
For everyday wear, I would look for Nike shoes that can handle long hours while still working with casual outfits.
- For walking: Choose a cushioned pair with a comfortable footbed and good grip.
- For daily errands: Lightweight trainers are easier to wear for several hours.
- For casual outfits: Classic Nike styles work well with jeans, trousers and leggings.
- For frequent use: Look for breathable uppers and a flexible sole.
- My pick: I would choose a versatile pair that works across most of my day instead of buying a shoe for one specific activity.
The biggest thing I would check is fit. A discounted Nike shoe is only a good buy if I can comfortably wear it for hours.
2. Are Nike shoes good for walking?
Yes, several Nike shoes can work well for walking, particularly styles with cushioning and flexible soles.
- Check the cushioning: Softer midsoles can make long walks more comfortable.
- Look at the fit: Your heel should feel secure without your toes feeling cramped.
- Consider the weight: A lighter shoe can feel easier during long days.
- Check the outsole: Good grip matters for everyday outdoor use.
- Choose based on your routine: A running shoe may suit longer walks, while a lifestyle trainer can work well for shorter daily walks.
For my own use, I would prioritise comfort, fit and cushioning before the design or discount.
3. Which Nike shoes are worth buying on discount?
A Nike sale can be a good time to buy a pair that you already know you will wear regularly.
- Start with your routine: Pick shoes based on walking, running, gym sessions or casual wear.
- Check the discount: Compare the current price with the usual selling price.
- Check available sizes: A great deal is not useful if your preferred size is unavailable.
- Read customer reviews: Pay attention to comments about sizing, comfort and fit.
- Think about versatility: I would favour a pair that works with several outfits and occasions.
- My rule: I would rather buy one useful Nike pair at a good price than several discounted pairs I rarely wear.
Similar articles for you
Best shoes for the monsoon season that will bring style and battle the rains with ease
Best shoes for HYROX: 12 competitors across 7 cities recommend shoes they trust for training and the race
Best shoes I found for people with flat feet: 7 picks to make your feet hurt less and walk more
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.