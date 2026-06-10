Best shoes for HYROX: 12 competitors across 7 cities recommend shoes they trust for training and the race

HYROX is quickly becoming one of India's biggest fitness obsessions. What started as a niche fitness race has grown into a movement that is drawing runners, gym goers and hybrid athletes from across the country. With upcoming events scheduled in Delhi from July 24th to 26th and Mumbai from September 17th to 20th, thousands are already training for their shot at the finish line. HYROX finishers Anirudh Prasannan and Dev Baheti at HYROX Bangalore. (Hindustan Times) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



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Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

The challenge is that HYROX demands far more than just fitness. Participants need to handle 8 kilometres of running while tackling functional workout stations in between, making their shoe choice one of the most important decisions in training and on race day. To understand what actually works, HT Shop Now spoke to 12 HYROX participants from across India who trained for and completed the race, asking them about the shoes they trusted and why those choices helped them get across the finish line.

A highly cushioned running shoe can feel brilliant during the running sections, but less stable when you are driving a sledge across the carpet. A flat training shoe can feel planted during strength stations, but leave your legs begging for mercy several kilometres later.

According to Mumbai-based athlete and certified HYROX Academy Performance Coach Dipanjan Bhattacharjee, the sweet spot sits somewhere in the middle.

“The best type of shoe for Hyrox is one which has a decent stack height that absorbs impact while running, but is not too high to destabilise one during workouts like Burpee Broad Jumps, Lunges, etc. Also, the shoe needs to have an immense grip underneath for Sledge Push & Pulls.”

That balance between cushioning, grip and stability came up repeatedly when I spoke to finishers across India. Some approached the race as runners, some as CrossFit athletes, and some simply as fitness enthusiasts looking for a challenge. Their shoe choices reflected that.

Here are the shoes the HYROX participants recommend Puma Deviate Nitro Elite 4 worn by Anirudh Prasannan, Bengaluru

Anirudh's recommendation carries extra weight because he races with flat feet and a troublesome knee. "I personally wore the Puma Deviate Nitro Elite 4 and had no complaints about it. Keep in mind I'm flat-footed and have a super bad right knee!”

If you need support without feeling weighed down, this was one of the strongest endorsements from the group.