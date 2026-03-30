Tried and Tested: I bought these Campus walking shoes for the gym and still wear them one and a half years later

Buying sports shoes has always felt like a very difficult and tedious task for me. Flat feet have been part of my life since my teenage years, and most sports shoes simply do not work the way I need them to. A pair may look great when new, but after a few workouts, my feet start to protest. That cycle has played out with more brands than I care to admit. Campus Annie walking shoes I bought for gym workouts still serve well for evening walks, with supportive memory foam comfort. (Hindustan Times) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less In August 2024, while looking for something comfortable for the gym, I ended up ordering the Campus Women's Annie Walking Shoes. It was a fairly quick online purchase after noticing a few features that seemed promising. Memory foam cushioning, a pull-on style with no laces to fuss over, and a simple design with a fun sole colour detail. I ordered them, hoping they would survive my workouts. What happened next honestly surprised me.

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First impressions • The pull-on design felt convenient right away. No laces to adjust before a workout or a quick walk. • The memory foam cushioning felt soft underfoot from the very first wear, which is rare for me. • The knitted upper sat comfortably on the foot and did not feel stiff or restrictive. • I liked the subtle colour detailing on the sole. It adds a bit of personality without looking loud. • Overall build felt reassuring for the price. The Campus Women's Annie Walking Shoes did not feel flimsy or cheaply made.

Campus Annie walking shoes review (Hindustan Times)

The memory foam insole and comfort were a surprise The memory foam insole was honestly the biggest surprise for me. I have tried plenty of sports shoes that claim to offer cushioning, yet the comfort fades within a few uses. With the Campus Women's Annie Walking Shoes, the first thing I noticed was how soft the base felt under my feet. For someone with flat feet, that initial comfort makes a huge difference, as my feet protest almost instantly. The insole adapts well to the shape of the foot and gives gentle support through longer wear. Even after workouts or extended evening walks, my feet do not feel sore. That kind of relief is not something I usually expect from shoes in this price range. What truly worked for me with this pair of shoes After wearing the Campus Women's Annie Walking Shoes regularly for workouts and walks, a few things clearly made a difference for me. Comfort was the biggest win, though other small details slowly made these shoes part of my routine. • Memory foam insole that feels soft and supportive, especially helpful for flat feet. • Pull-on design that makes them quick to wear without dealing with laces. • Lightweight feel that works well for workouts and evening walks. • Breathable knitted upper that keeps the feet comfortable during longer wear. • Good value for the price compared with many sports shoes I have tried.

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The surprise factor What genuinely surprised me about the Campus Women's Annie Walking Shoes was their quality and how sustainable a purchase they were. I expected them to be decent gym shoes for a while, nothing more. Yet over 1.5 years later, I still reach for them regularly. The comfort has stayed consistent, which is something many pricier shoes have failed to deliver.

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What did not work Not everything about the Campus Women's Annie Walking Shoes was perfect, and a few small things did bother me over time. • The design does not feel very current. It is simple and functional, though not the most stylish pair in my shoe rack. • The price point is honestly excellent, though that also reflects in a few minor compromises. • The fabric tends to pick up dirt quite quickly. • They are not very dust-resistant, so I end up dry cleaning them quite often just to keep them looking presentable.

Proof of purchase of the Campus Annie Walking Shoes (Hindustan Times)

Who should buy it? Anyone looking for comfortable, affordable walking shoes with soft cushioning should consider the Campus Women's Annie Walking Shoes. They work especially well for flat feet, light workouts, and relaxed evening walks.

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Specification Details Brand Campus Model Annie Category Women’s walking shoes Material type Mesh upper with knitted vamp Closure type Pull on Heel type Flat Insole Memory foam cushioning Sole material Thermoplastic elastomers Outsole feature Anti-slip grip Water resistance Not water resistant Style Casual sneakers Country of origin India

Homegrown brand making true noise with quality The rise of brands like Campus Shoes shows how Indian labels are stepping up with solid quality at sensible prices. Known for practical designs and reliable comfort, the brand has built a loyal base among everyday users. Shoes like the Campus Women's Annie Walking Shoes prove that good performance does not need a fancy and premium price tag.

Campus Women's Annie Walking Shoes: FAQs Are the Campus Women's Annie Walking Shoes suitable for people with flat feet? In my experience, yes. The memory foam insole gives gentle cushioning and support, which makes longer walks more comfortable if you deal with flat feet. Do these shoes need time to break in? Not really. The soft knitted upper and cushioned insole felt comfortable from the first few wears, which is not always the case with many sports shoes. Are these shoes good for gym use? They work well for light workouts, treadmill walks, and regular gym visits. For intense training or running, you may prefer a more performance-focused shoe. How easy are they to maintain? Fairly simple to clean. I usually wipe them with a dry cloth after walks. They do pick up dust quickly, so occasional cleaning helps keep them looking fresh.