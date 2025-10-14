I walked 1 lakh steps with the ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 360 I AMP: Here’s what happened

When I first unboxed the ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 360 I AMP, I was not impressed. The design looked a bit boy-ish and not as unisex as I would like. But once I slipped them on and caught a glimpse in the mirror, I changed my mind. This was a smart-looking sneaker. Being the 10th anniversary edition of the GEL-QUANTUM series, featuring 360-degree GEL™ technology and FF BLAST™ PLUS cushioning, I was curious to see if it could carry me through 1 lakh steps in a month. From light 3,000-step days to 10,000-step sessions, I set out to find out if these shoes really offer the comfort they promise. ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 360 I AMP(Hindustan Times)

My impression of the shoe: Design, fit, and feel

The upper features closed mesh panels and minimal branding, giving the shoe a subtle, dimensional look. Step-in comfort surprised me. Despite my initial reservations, the shoe hugged my feet well, offering cushioning and support I did not expect, especially with my slightly flat feet.

The beige and ivory tones struck the perfect balance for a white sneaker fan like me. I did not have to worry about them getting dirty all the time. The shoe is a little heavier than some walking shoes I own, but once on, the weight vanished under long hours of walking.

The 1 Lakh step test

Over the month, these shoes accompanied me through drizzles, city walks and short work trips. On one business trip, I covered three cities, four flights and three airport terminals in 48 hours, and my feet remained comfortable the entire time.

The GEL-QUANTUM 360 I AMP handled all surfaces effortlessly, from treadmill sessions and cobbled footpaths to carpeted airport floors and travelators. Even after climbing countless stairs or walking on pebbled streets, my feet felt cushioned and cosy. The breathability was impressive. After 100,000 steps, I dared to sniff and was relieved they did not develop a strong odour.

Walks in the park with ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 360 I AMP(Hindustan Times)

Performance deep dive: Comfort, cushioning and durability

The 360-degree GEL™ midsole combined with FF BLAST™ PLUS cushioning provided consistent support and made long walks and multi-hour travel a breeze. Heel and arch support felt solid, and the shoe adapted well to varying terrains.

The upper material stayed intact without stretching or tearing, and the outsole maintained grip and comfort across every surface I tested. For walking, it is exceptional. Running may require a lighter alternative, but for my daily walks and travel, it proved reliable and responsive.

My final verdict

The ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 360 I AMP is an excellent walking shoe that balances style, cushioning and stability. Despite its slightly heavier weight and understated colour palette, it handled 1 lakh steps with ease. For flat-footed walkers or anyone spending long hours on their feet, this shoe provides support and comfort that truly surprised me. It is perfect for daily walks, urban travel and extended sightseeing trips. Running enthusiasts might need something lighter, but for walking, this shoe feels like a Cinderella fit.

Travelling with the ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 360 I AMP(Hindustan Times)

Pros Cons Outstanding cushioning Slightly heavier than some walking shoes Reliable support Limited colour options Versatile style Everyday styling may feel plain to some Breathable Durable for high mileage View All Prev Next

One lakh steps later, my feet feel happy and well-supported. This shoe did not just survive the challenge; it made walking effortlessly comfortable and genuinely enjoyable.

ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 360 I AMP shoe: FAQs Are these shoes good for long walking sessions? Absolutely. I walked 1 lakh steps in a month in these shoes, from short 3,000-step days to 10,000-step marathons, and my feet felt cushioned and comfortable throughout. The 360-degree GEL™ midsole and FF BLAST™ PLUS cushioning make every step feel supported.

Do they suit flat-footed walkers? Yes, surprisingly well. I have slightly flat feet, and usually the first few hours of walking are a challenge. These shoes offered unexpected arch and heel support, making long walks and travel much easier.

How do they handle different surfaces and weather? From treadmill runs and pebbled streets to cobbled footpaths, airport carpets and even drizzle, the shoes adapted effortlessly. They are breathable enough to prevent any funky odour even after 100,000 steps.

Are they stylish or just functional? They lean toward a subtle, everyday style with beige and ivory tones. Initially, I thought they looked boy-ish, but once on, they looked smart and versatile enough for both casual and walking wear. Some might want bolder colours, but the understated look has its charm.

