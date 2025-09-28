If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your running shoes, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 has delivered a golden opportunity. ASICS, short for Anima Sana In Corpore Sano (Latin for "A Sound Mind in a Sound Body") is one of the most trusted names in athletic footwear. Known for blending Japanese precision with advanced sports science, ASICS shoes are designed to give athletes, fitness lovers, and everyday users the perfect balance of comfort, durability, and performance. Price drop on ASICS shoes: Up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

This festive season, you can shop premium ASICS running shoes for up to 80% off, making it the perfect time to invest in footwear that truly understands your stride. So if you’re chasing personal records, exploring rugged trails, or just looking for everyday comfort, these picks cover all bases.

Top deals for you:

Top 8 ASICS shoes at up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale:

Built for outdoor enthusiasts, the Trail Scout 3 features a tough outsole with enhanced traction, making it a great pick for off-road and mountain runs. Its cushioned midsole reduces impact on uneven terrain, and the breathable mesh keeps your feet cool even during long trail adventures.

If stability and support are what you’re after, the Gel-Phoenix 7B has you covered. Featuring ASICS’ iconic GEL cushioning system, it provides shock absorption, while the structured midsole ensures balance for long-distance runners. A reliable option for both seasoned runners and beginners aiming for consistency.

One of the most popular ASICS lines, the Gel-Cumulus 26 is designed for smooth everyday runs. It offers plush cushioning with a responsive feel, making it perfect for people who alternate between long jogs and quick sprints. The sleek design also makes it versatile enough to pair with athleisure wear.

For adventure seekers, the Gel-Sonoma 8 is engineered with rugged outsoles and trail-ready grip. Whether you’re tackling muddy trails, rocky paths, or forest hikes, this shoe keeps you grounded while offering long-lasting comfort.

A great budget-friendly pick, the Jolt 5 offers durability, breathability, and all-day comfort. Its lightweight build makes it ideal for gym sessions, casual jogs, and even daily commutes. A practical choice for beginners stepping into the world of running.

The Gel-Excite 10 is built for lightweight speed and flexibility. It’s perfect for everyday runs, with responsive cushioning and a breathable design. The stylish look means you can also wear it casually, making it a multipurpose choice.

The Noosa Tri 16 is a statement. With its vibrant, bold design, this shoe is a favourite among triathletes for its lightweight structure and energy-returning midsole. A must-have if you love combining function with fashion.

Designed for runners who need extra stability, the GT-2000 13 reduces the risk of overpronation while still offering plush cushioning. It’s a go-to choice for marathon training, ensuring that long distances feel smoother on your feet.

Price drop on ASICS shoes: Up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: FAQs Are ASICS shoes suitable for gym training? Yes, especially models like Jolt 5 and Gel-Excite 10, which are lightweight and versatile.

Which ASICS shoe offers the best style statement? The Noosa Tri 16 is known for its bold, colourful design that catches attention everywhere.

Can ASICS shoes handle tough terrains? Yes, the Trail Scout 3 and Gel-Sonoma 8 are specifically built for trail running with excellent traction.

Which ASICS shoe is best for long-distance running? The Gel-Cumulus 26 and GT-2000 13 are ideal for marathon training and endurance runs.

