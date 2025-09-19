Chaniya Choli for Navratri 2025: Top 8 picks for Dandiya Night on Amazon Great Indian Festival; Play Garba in style
Published on: Sept 19, 2025 02:35 pm IST
From hand-block prints to mirror-work dazzlers, these top 8 Chaniya Choli picks bring the perfect mix of comfort and tradition for Navratri.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
JAIPUR HAND BLOCK Womens Lehenga LONG Sleeve Chaniya Choli Diwali Dress S118(L) Magenta View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
PURVAJA Womens Kanjiwaram Semi-Stitched Lehenga choli (Zahira-Yellow_Free Size) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
LooknBook Art Womens Georgette With Floral Print Unstitched Lehenga Choli Set (Pista) View Details
|
₹2,169
|
|
|
PURVAJA Womens Jacquard Semi-Stitched Lehenga choli (Arambh-D-Green_Green_Free Size) View Details
|
₹878
|
|
|
NATKHAT DRESS -Premium Ghaghra Choli With Dandiya Stick for Garba, Ethnic Gujarati Style Cotton Rayon Long Skirt Lehenga With Free Dandiya View Details
|
₹2,369
|
|
|
Styleaura Exclusive Navratri Lehenga Choli – Full Stitched Printed Rayon with Real Mirror Work | Mal Cotton Dupatta & Kodi Lace – Festive & Garba View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
FabDiamond Women’s Stitched Lehenga Choli,Pure Rayon Lehenga with Sequins Lace, 5 Meter Flair, Canvas Inner UnStisted Blouse with Mirror Gamthi Work,Ideal for Garba, Wedding, Party View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
NATKHAT DRESS -Premium Ghaghra Choli With Dandiya Stick for Garba, Ethnic Gujarati Style Cotton Rayon Long Skirt Lehenga With Free Dandiya View Details
|
₹2,369
|
|
View More Products