Early deals LIVE NOW! Grab up to 80% off on sofas and office chairs at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 12:14 pm IST
Early deals are already live, offering up to 80% off on sofas, sofa sets, and office chairs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.
Our Pick
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Wakefit Polyester Sofa Cum Bed | 5 Year Warranty | 3 Seater, Sofa Bed 6 X 5 Feet, Foldable Sofa Cum Bed with 2 Cushion - Flipper (Warpknit: Grey) View Details
|
₹9,997
|
|
|
AMATA Eagle 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed Camel Suede velevt Fabric with Two Cushions Perfect for Home Living Office Room and Guests (Camel, Medium)(3 Years Warranty) View Details
|
₹15,990
|
|
|
Adorn India Premium New Aspen 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed 4X6 Velvet Suede with 2 Cushions (Color Aqua Blue) and Suitable for All Indoor, with 3 Years Warranty View Details
|
₹16,497
|
|
|
Sleepyhead Yolo - 5 to 6 Seater Sofa RHS L Shape Sofa Set (Fabric, Sesame Grey) View Details
|
₹36,999
|
|
|
Torque - Moscow 5 Seater (Light Grey) Corner Fabric L Shape Sofa with Ottoman for Living Room,Bedroom,Office Furniture,3 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹30,799
|
|
|
Adorn India Premium Luster 4 Seater L Shape Sofa Set | Velvet Suede Fabric | 3-Year Warranty | Color Aqua Blue with Golden Legs & Striped Pattern Cushion View Details
|
₹18,999
|
|
|
Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Grey View Details
|
₹8,490
|
|
|
GODREJ INTERIO Curv Chair Premium Mesh Wide Back Ergonomic Work from Home/Office Chair, 1 Year Warranty, Height Adjustable, Heavy Duty PP Base, DIY Installation (1, Black, 72.5 * 97.5 * 70 cm) View Details
|
₹5,990
|
|
|
CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh High Back Ergonomic Office Chair - Adjustable Seat Height, Sturdy Metal Base, Revolving Study & Computer Chair for Work from Home, Black View Details
|
₹4,449
|
|
|
GTPLAYER #1USA Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming & Computer Chair – Massage Cushion, Premium PU Leather, Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Pillow for Back Support, Footrest (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Green Soul Monster Ultimate Series T | Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming & Office Chair| Premium Spandex & PU Leather Fabric | Adjustable Neck, Lumbar Pillow | 4D Adjustable Armrests (Full Black) View Details
|
₹18,990
|
|
|
Dowinx Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming & Computer Chair – Massage Cushion, Premium PU Leather, Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Pillow for Back Support & Footrest, Home & Office Chair View Details
|
|
|
|
Sleepyhead RX5 - Single Seater Leatherette Manual Recliner with Durable Spring Support | Stylish Upholstery | Snug Fit for Luxurious Comfort (Glossy Sandy Swag) Brown View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Duroflex Avalon Posture Pro - Single Seater Permium Fabric Motorized Rocking & Rotating Recliner | Pocket Spring Support | 3 Zone Backrest | 270⁰ Rotation - Grey View Details
|
₹31,999
|
|
|
Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | Finish Color - Brown View Details
|
₹15,990
|
|
