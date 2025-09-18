Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
Early deals LIVE NOW! Grab up to 80% off on sofas and office chairs at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Neha Ravi Khandelwal
Sept 18, 2025 12:14 pm IST

Early deals are already live, offering up to 80% off on sofas, sofa sets, and office chairs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Wakefit Polyester Sofa Cum Bed | 5 Year Warranty | 3 Seater, Sofa Bed 6 X 5 Feet, Foldable Sofa Cum Bed with 2 Cushion - Flipper (Warpknit: Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹9,997

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AMATA Eagle 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed Camel Suede velevt Fabric with Two Cushions Perfect for Home Living Office Room and Guests (Camel, Medium)(3 Years Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Adorn India Premium New Aspen 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed 4X6 Velvet Suede with 2 Cushions (Color Aqua Blue) and Suitable for All Indoor, with 3 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹16,497

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead Yolo - 5 to 6 Seater Sofa RHS L Shape Sofa Set (Fabric, Sesame Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹36,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Torque - Moscow 5 Seater (Light Grey) Corner Fabric L Shape Sofa with Ottoman for Living Room,Bedroom,Office Furniture,3 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹30,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Adorn India Premium Luster 4 Seater L Shape Sofa Set | Velvet Suede Fabric | 3-Year Warranty | Color Aqua Blue with Golden Legs & Striped Pattern Cushion View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Grey View Details checkDetails

₹8,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GODREJ INTERIO Curv Chair Premium Mesh Wide Back Ergonomic Work from Home/Office Chair, 1 Year Warranty, Height Adjustable, Heavy Duty PP Base, DIY Installation (1, Black, 72.5 * 97.5 * 70 cm) View Details checkDetails

₹5,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh High Back Ergonomic Office Chair - Adjustable Seat Height, Sturdy Metal Base, Revolving Study & Computer Chair for Work from Home, Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GTPLAYER #1USA Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming & Computer Chair – Massage Cushion, Premium PU Leather, Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Pillow for Back Support, Footrest (Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Monster Ultimate Series T | Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming & Office Chair| Premium Spandex & PU Leather Fabric | Adjustable Neck, Lumbar Pillow | 4D Adjustable Armrests (Full Black) View Details checkDetails

₹18,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dowinx Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming & Computer Chair – Massage Cushion, Premium PU Leather, Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Pillow for Back Support & Footrest, Home & Office Chair View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead RX5 - Single Seater Leatherette Manual Recliner with Durable Spring Support | Stylish Upholstery | Snug Fit for Luxurious Comfort (Glossy Sandy Swag) Brown View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Duroflex Avalon Posture Pro - Single Seater Permium Fabric Motorized Rocking & Rotating Recliner | Pocket Spring Support | 3 Zone Backrest | 270⁰ Rotation - Grey View Details checkDetails

₹31,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | Finish Color - Brown View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Festival season shopping feels more exciting this year with furniture steals already live. Sofas and sofa sets are grabbing attention for their mix of style and comfort, while office chairs are attracting those keen on ergonomics without overspending. Gaming chairs are also part of the buzz, a win for both home offices and long leisure sessions.

Snag early festival savings on sofas and office chairs with Amazon deals that bring comfort, style, and function home.(AI generated)
Snag early festival savings on sofas and office chairs with Amazon deals that bring comfort, style, and function home.(AI generated)

A sofa cum bed brings a smart solution for compact rooms or guest-friendly homes. With early deals offering up to 80 per cent off, this furniture sale has something for every room. Acting before the rush ensures the best designs and discounts, and with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale underway, shoppers can already sense the value this season promises.

Sofa cum beds are up to 70% off at the Amazon Sale

Sofa cum beds are the definition of space-savvy design, offering the comfort of a sofa by day and a cosy bed at night. Perfect for small rooms or homes that frequently host guests, they combine function with style. With discounts of up to 70% at the Amazon Sale, it is the right time to bring home this practical piece of furniture.

1.

Wakefit Polyester Sofa Cum Bed | 5 Year Warranty | 3 Seater, Sofa Bed 6 X 5 Feet, Foldable Sofa Cum Bed with 2 Cushion - Flipper (Warpknit: Grey)
2.

AMATA Eagle 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed Camel Suede velevt Fabric with Two Cushions Perfect for Home Living Office Room and Guests (Camel, Medium)(3 Years Warranty)
3.

Adorn India Premium New Aspen 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed 4X6 Velvet Suede with 2 Cushions (Color Aqua Blue) and Suitable for All Indoor, with 3 Years Warranty
L-shaped sofas for living rooms are up to 70% off at the Amazon Sale

L-shaped sofas bring both style and seating comfort to modern living rooms. Their corner-fitting design makes the most of available space while offering generous room for family or friends. From minimalist styles to plush cushioned designs, these sofas suit a variety of interiors. At the Amazon Sale, prices are cut by up to 70%, making them an affordable choice for upgrading your living room seating.

4.

Sleepyhead Yolo - 5 to 6 Seater Sofa RHS L Shape Sofa Set (Fabric, Sesame Grey)
5.

Torque - Moscow 5 Seater (Light Grey) Corner Fabric L Shape Sofa with Ottoman for Living Room,Bedroom,Office Furniture,3 Year Warranty
6.

Adorn India Premium Luster 4 Seater L Shape Sofa Set | Velvet Suede Fabric | 3-Year Warranty | Color Aqua Blue with Golden Legs & Striped Pattern Cushion
Office chairs are up to 80% off at the Amazon Sale

Office chairs are essential for anyone working from home or spending long hours at a desk. Designed to support posture and improve comfort, they balance ergonomics with smart design. From executive styles to mesh-backed options, these chairs cater to varied needs and preferences. With discounts going as high as 80% during the Amazon Sale, shoppers can upgrade their workspace without stretching the budget.

7.

Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Grey
8.

GODREJ INTERIO Curv Chair Premium Mesh Wide Back Ergonomic Work from Home/Office Chair, 1 Year Warranty, Height Adjustable, Heavy Duty PP Base, DIY Installation (1, Black, 72.5 * 97.5 * 70 cm)
9.

CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh High Back Ergonomic Office Chair - Adjustable Seat Height, Sturdy Metal Base, Revolving Study & Computer Chair for Work from Home, Black
Gaming chairs are up to 80% off at the Amazon Sale

Gaming chairs are designed for long sessions of play or work, offering superior back support and adjustable features that keep comfort in focus. With stylish looks and practical ergonomics, they are a hit among gamers and professionals alike. Discounts of up to 80% at the Amazon Sale make it easier than ever to bring one home and enjoy both comfort and value.

10.

GTPLAYER #1USA Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming & Computer Chair – Massage Cushion, Premium PU Leather, Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Pillow for Back Support, Footrest (Black)
11.

Green Soul Monster Ultimate Series T | Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming & Office Chair| Premium Spandex & PU Leather Fabric | Adjustable Neck, Lumbar Pillow | 4D Adjustable Armrests (Full Black)
12.

Dowinx Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming & Computer Chair – Massage Cushion, Premium PU Leather, Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Pillow for Back Support & Footrest, Home & Office Chair
Recliners are up to 70% off at the Amazon Sale

Recliners add unmatched comfort to homes, making them a favourite for relaxation and movie nights. With adjustable backrests and plush padding, they create the perfect setting to unwind after a long day. Available in classic and modern designs, they easily fit different decor styles. At the Amazon Sale, recliners are now available at up to 70% off, giving comfort seekers an affordable upgrade.

13.

Sleepyhead RX5 - Single Seater Leatherette Manual Recliner with Durable Spring Support | Stylish Upholstery | Snug Fit for Luxurious Comfort (Glossy Sandy Swag) Brown
14.

Duroflex Avalon Posture Pro - Single Seater Permium Fabric Motorized Rocking & Rotating Recliner | Pocket Spring Support | 3 Zone Backrest | 270⁰ Rotation - Grey
15.

Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner

  • What kind of furniture is on discount at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

    Shoppers can find sofa sets, sofa cum beds, office chairs, gaming chairs, recliners, and more at huge discounts.

  • How much discount can I expect on furniture?

    Furniture is available at up to 80% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

  • Are sofa cum beds and recliners included in the offers?

    Yes, sofa cum beds and recliners are both part of the sale with savings up to 70%.

  • Is this the right time to buy office and gaming chairs?

    Absolutely, with discounts reaching 80%, this sale is one of the best times to upgrade your seating.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Follow Us On