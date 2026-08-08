Begin your fitness journey from home! 8 walking pads that will make you turn your home into a gym

Best walking pads in 2026 help you walk your way to fitness right from home. (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less Shop Fitness Equipment at ₹ 333/month Check Eligibility → Staying active can be hard, especially when we are busy with work or stuck indoors. However, you don’t need to spend hours at the gym or go for long runs to stay fit. Walking pads offer a simple, space-saving way to move more during the day. You can use them while on work calls, watching TV, or taking short breaks. These compact treadmills fit easily into your home or office, allowing you to stay active without changing your routine. From slim under-desk models to advanced foldable designs, there is a walking pad for everyone. Check out a list of some of the best walking pads to stay healthy and keep up with your workout routine. Best walking pads Here are 8 great walking pads to consider buying: 1. COCKATOO SmartWalk 6AF Compact Walkpad

If you want a walking pad that works like a gym machine at home, the COCKATOO SmartWalk 6AF is a great choice. It has a strong 4.5HP DC motor and can incline automatically up to 15 levels, making it perfect for tough workouts. It holds up to 110kg and can reach speeds of 16 km/h, so you can walk, jog, or run at your preferred pace. Additionally, it features a built-in massager, which is uncommon in home treadmills. The foldable design saves space, and the auto-lubrication system and 12 pre-set programs make it easy for everyone to use, regardless of fitness level. 2. Sparnod Fitness STH-3004N

2 . Sparnod Fitness STH-3004N Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Sparnod STH-3060 is a convenient walking pad for anyone who wants a quiet and easy-to-use workout option. It requires no installation, making it perfect for home or office use. This walking pad has a 2-in-1 design: you can fold it for walking at your desk (up to 6 km/h) or unfold it for jogging (up to 12 km/h). The 4 HP peak motor runs quietly, and the 7-layer anti-slip belt keeps you safe and comfortable for your joints. It comes with Bluetooth speakers, a remote control, and an LED display to help you track calories, distance, and speed. Its compact size lets you slide it under your bed or couch when you're not using it. Now you have no excuses to skip your workouts! 3. MAXPRO Glide 4.5HP peak motor

The MAXPRO Glide PTM200I combines luxury and performance for a complete workout experience. It lets you run, walk, or work while staying active. The handrails rotate, and the treadmill can incline automatically up to 12%, allowing you to easily switch between intense exercise and walking at your desk. It has a powerful 4.5HP motor and two LED displays. You can choose from 15 pre-set workout programs, and the shock-absorbing pads help protect your knees and joints. The treadmill also folds up and has wheels for easy transport, making it great for shared spaces. 4. PowerMax WALKPAD 3HP

Looking for a powerful yet compact treadmill? The PowerMax WALKPAD has a 3.0HP motor and can reach speeds of up to 10 km/h. Its shock-absorbing deck measures 1000x400mm, making it suitable for home or office use. The clear LED display helps you track your workout metrics easily. It also features an iPad/mobile holder, an antibacterial coating, and transport wheels for convenience. If you want a sturdy treadmill that is easy on your joints, this model is a smart choice. 5. Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill for Home 3Hp Peak DC Motor Treadmill

If you want a simple workout option, the Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill is an affordable walking pad with basic features. Its strong steel frame makes it durable. The 5-layer anti-skid belt and manual incline help you burn calories and tone your body. You can track your progress in real-time on the display, and there’s a phone holder for convenience. Its lightweight and foldable design is ideal for small apartments, dorms, or offices. This shows you don’t need fancy features to stay active. 6. WALKINGPAD C2

The WALKINGPAD C2 is a slim and modern treadmill that is easy to use. It folds in half for storage and can roll away easily without any installation needed. You can choose between manual and automatic modes to control the speed, either using a remote or by walking, which the foot sensors will detect. The speed ranges from 0.5 to 6 km/h, making it suitable for walking or using under a desk. The LED dashboard, smart app integration, and safety features like a child lock and overload protection make this treadmill safe and convenient. 7. Lifelong Walking Pad LLTM163

The Lifelong LLTM163 is a dependable walking pad designed for home users who want to exercise without taking up too much space. It has a strong 2.5HP motor and can reach speeds of up to 8 km/h, making it suitable for everything from light jogging to brisk walking. The running deck is 1000x400mm, giving you plenty of room to move. Its built-in wheels make it easy to move around your home. The multifunction LED display lets you track your progress, and the sturdy design supports up to 110kg. This walking pad is a great option for anyone looking to reduce sedentary behaviour, improve health, and aid in weight loss. 8. Sparnod STH-3002

The Sparnod STH-3002 is a compact and quiet walking pad designed for easy use. It comes fully assembled and has speeds from 1 to 6 km/h. You can manually adjust the incline for added intensity. Its shock absorption system helps reduce joint strain, and the LED display shows your workout metrics. With built-in wheels and a weight capacity of 100kg, this walking pad is perfect for small homes, offices, or anyone who needs a quick workout. Do walking pads work? Walking pads are a great way to stay active at home. They help improve heart health, increase energy, and lower the risks of too much sitting. They are suitable for all fitness levels and fit easily into busy schedules since they require little space. Walking pads encourage regular activity and support weight management, making it easier to reach your fitness goals.