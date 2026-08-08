Drawings, notes, hopes and dreams: Inside a rare museum of children’s notebooks

* “Yesterday was a bad day…,” a 12-year-old from Lombardia in Italy writes, during World War 1. “Today the sun barely shines and although it’s just one o’clock there have already been three alarms. I cannot understand how I’m supposed to live this way.”

* In 1824, in the city of Craon in France, a middle-school girl writes to her mother, asking to be allowed to continue her education. “My Dear Mama,” she says, in careful, cursive lines. “I received with pleasure the letter that you did me the honour of writing... Your silence began to cause me worry. I feared that you were ill; it is very unlike you to let pass such a long time without writing to me… I beg you to give me another six more months… I beg you, Dear Mama.”

* In Jaipur, the diary of a child of about 12 goes from descriptions of daily life and poems about her sister to anguish over a fire at an oil depot. (The 2009 fire at an Indian Oil Corporation terminal blazed for 11 days and claimed 12 lives). She is horrified to learn that rescue operation cannot even begin for the first 48 hours. As highways are shut and trains halted, “The fire could be easily seen from my classroom,” she notes. “Nothing is in order.”

We don’t think of children as keepers of history, but as they too navigate the world and attempt to make sense of it, there is emotion, pathos and immense detail in the records they keep; and a view from a unique perspective.

An entire parallel history of this kind now sits in a 650-sq-ft museum of children’s notebooks in Milan, Italy. There are 2,500 documents preserved here. Most are notebooks, diaries, letters and journals, sourced via antiques dealers and collectors or sent in by families.

They contain the impressions of children from over 35 countries, written in more than 18 languages. (All names are withheld, to protect identities. All works are translated into Italian and English by museum volunteers.)

The oldest artefact is a penmanship exercise book from Shropshire, England, dated 1773. The most recent additions are exercise books from Ghana, dated 2012.

LINE DRAWINGS

The Museum of Children’s Notebooks began in 2004, when reporter, storyteller and photographer Thomas Pololi, then 22, invited people from across Italy to send in their old school essays for an archive he planned to create. These tended to be personal takes on their world, their most recently holidays and routine events from their lives, and he thought they would serve as an interesting parallel history.

As the collection expanded, support and funding grew. In 2014, Pololi founded the non-profit organisation Quaderni Aperti or Open Exercise Books, which now runs the physical museum too. In addition to sealed-off displays, there are reproductions of notebooks here that visitors can leaf through.