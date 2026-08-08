Kangana Ranaut's colourful ₹6100 umbrella takes her Parliament style beyond sarees and bags

For years, umbrellas have largely been treated as seasonal necessities—something we pick up when the rain arrives and forget about once the skies clear. But recently, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut flaunted an unexpected take on monsoon dressing, drawing attention to an accessory that usually gets little consideration beyond its functionality: the humble umbrella. Kangana Ranaut's dramatic umbrella has grabbed attention on social media.

Kangana, whose Parliament style is defined by crisp handloom sarees and high-end designer bags, attended the Parliament House in New Delhi during the Monsoon Session while carrying a printed, colourful umbrella from luxury design house Good Earth.

Her cool umbrella looked striking in a sea of plain Jane black umbrellas. Priced at ₹6,100, the aqua-coloured umbrella features motifs inspired by tropical lands, while a pattern of chevrons decorates the inner hood. For the session, Kangana wore an Eri silk saree from the northeast, teamed with a Birkin bag.

Like Kangana, fashion-conscious shoppers are increasingly looking at umbrellas as extensions of their personal style, with everything from minimalist designs and transparent canopies to printed, monogrammed and luxury versions entering the market.