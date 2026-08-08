Josh Hawley wife and kids: All on Missouri Senator as chef Joe Gera drops shocking ‘kissing male date’ allegations

Joe Gera, a pro-LGBTQ+ chef and content creator hailing from Pennsylvania, has recently made allegations against anti-LGBTQ+ Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), who is married to a woman, claiming that he kissed a male escort. Additionally, Gera accused Senator Bernie Moreno (R-OH) of being gay. As of now, neither Hawley nor Moreno has responded to these allegations. Joe Gera, a chef from Pennsylvania, has accused Senator Josh Hawley of inappropriate behavior with a male escort.

In a post dated August 4 on the social media platform X, Gera commented on one of Hawley’s posts, stating, “Maybe we should ask Carlos, (not a pseudonym) the busboy who saw you kissing your ‘strong’ date from that ‘agency’ when he was taking out the trash behind the property about your integrity Josh.”

In subsequent posts, Gera addressed Hawley, stating, "You know, the guy you gave $100 to stay quiet after you chased him into the elevator going back up into the kitchen?” adding, “Oh, yeah, this incident was with a male escort.”

However, Gera did not offer any concrete evidence to support his assertions. HT.com has not independently verify the authenticity of his claims. Moreover, Hawley's response to the chef's allegations is still awaited.

Earlier, Gera also alleged that Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) is a closeted homosexual, a claim that has been made by others previously.

Chef Joe Gera, recognized for his creative take on classic dishes and his commitment to raising awareness about celiac disease, has quickly established himself as a prominent figure in the realms of fine dining and barbecue.

Hailing from Latrobe, PA, and coming from a family with strong culinary ties, Chef Joe's passion for cooking ignited at a young age.

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