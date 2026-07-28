Who were Ashley Whitehead and Carlos Villalba? Seattle Center mass shooting victims identified

The victims of the Seattle Center mass shooting have been identified as 44-year-old Carlos Villalba and 56-year-old Ashley Whitehead, according to the King County Medical Examiner. The third person killed, 19-year-old Junior Cee Semo, was also identified as a participant in the shooting, which happened during the Bite of Seattle festival on Sunday. Workers clean up the day after a shooting at Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle food festival in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Villalba suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and died at the scene. Semo, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, also died at the scene. Whitehead was shot in the pelvis and taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she underwent surgery but later died from her injuries.

Other victims Four other people were injured in the shooting. According to KING 5, three of the injured victims were released from the hospital on Monday. A 2-year-old boy remained at Harborview Medical Center as of Monday morning and was reported to be in satisfactory condition.

The other injured victims included a 39-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man, and a 27-year-old man.

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Suspects A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. The teenager was arrested on suspicion of firearms violations and first-degree assault and waived his initial court appearance on Monday.

Authorities are still searching for another person believed to be involved in the shooting who remains at large.

The Youth Peace and Justice Foundation is offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps lead to the arrest of any outstanding suspects.

Witnesses with information are encouraged to contact the Seattle Police Department’s tip line at 206-233-5000.

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Witnesses describe chaos at the event Festival attendee Faith Adia Hunter said she and her friends had just bought food from a crepe vendor when gunfire erupted. They ran into the nearby Seattle Children’s Museum for safety.

“We were about to start eating, then heard someone yell something, then we saw people start to run,” Hunter told AP. “So we took off running, too.”

Estan Wakonabo said he and his girlfriend were waiting in line for a photo booth when he was shoved from behind.

“People were hiding, were pushing, people were falling on the ground, baby strollers were falling,” Wakonabo said.

The Bite of Seattle festival, which began in 1982, draws about 350,000 attendees, according to its website.

(With inputs from AP)