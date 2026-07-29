Who is James Farthing? $167 million lottery winner from Kentucky arrested, here's why
James Farthing, a Kentucky Powerball winner, has been arrested for the fourth time, facing domestic violence charges.
James Farthing, a career criminal and lottery winner, has been apprehended for the fourth time since his jackpot win last year.
The 51-year-old man from Kentucky won a Powerball prize of $167.3 million in April 2025, but he has now been detained at Scott County Jail on allegations of domestic violence.
He was taken into custody on Sunday in Georgetown and faces charges of first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault, both related to domestic violence, as well as causing minor injury, according to reports from People.
WHAS has reported that an unidentified woman informed the police that following a boating excursion, they engaged in an argument during which he placed his hands around her neck.
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James Farthing: Allehations against lottery winner
According to TMZ, the woman alleges that Farthing seized her by the neck during a dispute on Sunday morning, resulting in visible marks. She stated that the purported incident might have been recorded by a Ring camera located in the bedroom.
In March, he was arrested for allegedly breaking into a residence in Lexington and stealing $12,000, leading to charges of second-degree burglary and possession of marijuana.
James Farthing entered guilty plea
The previous month, he entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor charges of battery and resisting an officer, following an incident at a hotel bar in Florida where he kicked a deputy in the face.
Following his victory in the Powerball jackpot, Farthing has had five documented interactions with law enforcement — one incident in Florida after a hotel bar altercation and four arrests or citations in Kentucky for different alleged offenses. A case in Fayette County concerning burglary and marijuana possession was subsequently dismissed.
Various charges against James Farthing
In February, he was arrested and faced charges of intimidation. Before winning the Powerball, which is the largest jackpot in the state's history, he had spent three decades in prison. On Tuesday, he appeared in court and pleaded not guilty. His bail was established at $15,000.
Additionally, he faces charges related to a hit-and-run incident from November, during which police indicated he was operating his Corvette at speeds exceeding 100 mph when he collided with another vehicle and subsequently left the scene.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More