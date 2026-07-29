Who is James Farthing? $167 million lottery winner from Kentucky arrested, here's why

James Farthing, a career criminal and lottery winner, has been apprehended for the fourth time since his jackpot win last year. Career criminal James Farthing, who won $167.3 million in the Powerball, has been detained on domestic violence charges for the fourth time. (X@SeeRacists)

The 51-year-old man from Kentucky won a Powerball prize of $167.3 million in April 2025, but he has now been detained at Scott County Jail on allegations of domestic violence.

He was taken into custody on Sunday in Georgetown and faces charges of first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault, both related to domestic violence, as well as causing minor injury, according to reports from People.

WHAS has reported that an unidentified woman informed the police that following a boating excursion, they engaged in an argument during which he placed his hands around her neck.

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James Farthing: Allehations against lottery winner According to TMZ, the woman alleges that Farthing seized her by the neck during a dispute on Sunday morning, resulting in visible marks. She stated that the purported incident might have been recorded by a Ring camera located in the bedroom.

In March, he was arrested for allegedly breaking into a residence in Lexington and stealing $12,000, leading to charges of second-degree burglary and possession of marijuana.

James Farthing entered guilty plea The previous month, he entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor charges of battery and resisting an officer, following an incident at a hotel bar in Florida where he kicked a deputy in the face.

Following his victory in the Powerball jackpot, Farthing has had five documented interactions with law enforcement — one incident in Florida after a hotel bar altercation and four arrests or citations in Kentucky for different alleged offenses. A case in Fayette County concerning burglary and marijuana possession was subsequently dismissed.

Various charges against James Farthing In February, he was arrested and faced charges of intimidation. Before winning the Powerball, which is the largest jackpot in the state's history, he had spent three decades in prison. On Tuesday, he appeared in court and pleaded not guilty. His bail was established at $15,000.

Additionally, he faces charges related to a hit-and-run incident from November, during which police indicated he was operating his Corvette at speeds exceeding 100 mph when he collided with another vehicle and subsequently left the scene.