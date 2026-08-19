Aug 18 - Ukraine has urged motorsport's world governing body to reconsider lifting a ban on competitors from Russia and Belarus in international events. Motor racing-Ukraine calls on FIA to reconsider lifting ban on competitors from Russia, Belarus

The ban on participants from the two countries competing with their own flags and anthems, in place since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, was lifted by the International Automobile Federation last week.

The BBC reported Ukraine's Minister of Youth and Sports had written to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem requesting the decision be reconsidered.

Ukraine's Automobile Federation said in a statement the FIA move had "come as a complete surprise".

An FIA spokesperson said on Tuesday the requirements for Russian and Belarusian drivers, teams and officials had been updated following a vote by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council.

"This follows an announcement by the IOC on 7th July and similar updates issued by other international sporting federations," the spokesperson added.

"The FIA maintains its ban on organising events and competitions in Russia and Belarus. The FIA continues to monitor the situation closely in Ukraine and reserves the right to update its position in the future."

Russia, which once hosted a regular round of the Formula One championship in Sochi, has not hosted a grand prix since 2021.

The last Russian driver in Formula One was Nikita Mazepin, whose contract was terminated by U.S.-owned Haas in 2022 and who has since competed in the Middle East under a neutral flag.

The IOC last month provisionally lifted its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, a step seen as bringing Russia closer to reintegration into the Olympic movement ahead of the Los Angeles Games.

The FIA, the governing body for Formula One, F2, F3, Formula E and the World Rally Championship as well as other international series, was awarded full recognition status by the IOC in 2013.

Boris Rotenberg, president of the Russian Automobile Federation , hailed an important day for Russian motorsport when the FIA's decision was announced.

"Sport and culture should be out of politics they are the ones that unite peoples," said the oligarch, who remains on the European Union’s sanctions list and is a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a statement on the RAF website.

"Justice has triumphed. We are grateful to the International Automobile Federation for the constructive dialogue and are ready to jointly resolve all pressing issues."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.