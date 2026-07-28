Mitch McConnell: Kentucky Gov reacts as Senator out of hospital, but unfit to resume duties; ‘Give proof or resign’

US Senator Mitch McConnell has been discharged from the hospital. However, his doctors have stated that he is not yet "medically cleared" to resume his duties in the Senate. Senator Mitch McConnell is out of the hospital but remains unfit to return to work. The 84-year-old has faced health challenges and prolonged absence, leading Kentucky Governor Beshear to demand clarity about his condition or call for his resignation. (Mitch McConnell)

This marks the second update from the 84-year-old Republican from Kentucky since he was hospitalized in mid-June due to a fall and a "mild case of pneumonia."

The senator has been absent from his responsibilities for several weeks, leading to persistent speculation regarding his health. "I'm still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors' orders," McConnell said in a statement on Monday.

No timeline given on Mitch McConnell's return to work McConnell's office has not disclosed a timeline for his return. He is currently at a rehabilitation facility.

In conjunction with the statement, his office shared a photograph that they claim was captured on July 26. In the photo, McConnell is depicted smiling next to his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

According to the statement, McConnell will be unable to participate in an upcoming celebration in western Kentucky.

His office additionally issued a statement from the Office of the Attending Physician (OAP), indicating that physicians meet with the senator daily to review "all aspects of his rehabilitation care".

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear writes to Sen. Mitch McConnell Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has conveyed a message to Senator Mitch McConnell: The state’s senior senator must either clarify the reasons for his prolonged absence from the Senate and provide information regarding his health, or he should resign.

On Monday, Beshear dispatched a direct letter to McConnell, the former Senate majority leader who has not appeared in public for 43 days following his hospitalization, saying that the Democratic governor questions the authenticity of the photos — one of which was made public earlier on Monday — in accurately representing the senator’s health.

“I am addressing this letter to Senator McConnell under the assumption that he is capable of reading and responding verbally, and not incapacitated by means of consciousness or cognition. If the Senator is unable to respond for either of those or other conditions, consider this letter a demand for his Senate staff to be honest and transparent with the people of Kentucky,” Beshear said in the letter, which is composed on state government letterhead, as per CNN.

McConnell health: Kentucky Gov says reveal more about health or resign Beshear, who is contemplating a presidential bid for 2028, asserts that this is insufficient.

“Even the attending physician’s written statement does not discuss your actual condition, including whether you can speak, reason, or carry out your duties as a senator. I understand anyone’s desire for privacy, but when you run for office and serve as one of a state’s two US senators, you willingly abdicate much of your personal privacy,” Beshear wrote.

“As Governor of the state you serve, I am calling on you to directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign,” he continued.

McConnell has faced numerous falls and health challenges in recent years that necessitated hospitalizations, but the one that started on June 14 was the longest in duration.