Mitch McConnell update: Kentucky Senator blasted in brutal pre-death obituary, ‘He never paid for his sins’

A columnist from Kentucky's largest newspaper has released what he refers to as a “pre-obituary” for Senator Mitch McConnell. Mitch McConnell update: A columnist critiques Senator McConnell's legacy, accusing him of undermining civil rights and enabling Trump while privately disparaging him. (REUTERS)

He alleged that the former Republican Majority Leader has undermined the civil rights protections he once supported and has facilitated President Donald Trump, despite privately labeling him as “stupid” and a “despicable human being.”

Kentucky columnist pens pre-obituary for McConnell amid health concerns In an article published on Wednesday, Joseph Gerth, a columnist for the Louisville Courier Journal, stated that he chose to present his evaluation of McConnell's career while the 84-year-old senator is still living, despite waiting for a formal obituary.

“With McConnell allegedly on the mend, I figured I'd go ahead and tell you what I think about McConnell now, when no one can complain, ‘How dare you write that about a dead guy?’” Gerth mentioned.

Gerth said that the concept was inspired by the passing of longtime Republican Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina on July 11. Following his death, Gerth noted that online critiques of Graham were often countered with claims that it was disrespectful to speak negatively of someone who had recently passed away.

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Kentucky columnist draws parallel between McConnell and Richard Nixon In his column, Gerth drew a parallel between McConnell and former President Richard Nixon, stating that McConnell "is every bit the detestable figure that Nixon was," yet unlike Nixon, McConnell “never paid for his sins.”

Gerth highlighted McConnell's choice to obstruct President Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court in 2016, during which the senator contended that voters should have the authority to decide on appointments in a presidential election year. This was followed by his subsequent effort to confirm Amy Coney Barrett merely eight days before the 2020 presidential election.

Gerth stated that this change regarding the court undermined “the court's credibility” with the Americans, referencing polls that show the court's approval rating has decreased from 58 percent in July 2020 to 36 percent in a recent Economist/YouGov survey.

The columnist noted that McConnell had some positive achievements, such as expanding the Jefferson Memorial Forest in Louisville. However, these will have little significance, as McConnell's legacy—alongside the Supreme Court—will include his failure to hold Trump accountable, according to him.

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Kentucky columnist slams McConnel over Trump support Highlighting McConnell's stand from being anti-Trump to pro-Trump, Gerth said that McConnell referred to Trump as "practically and morally responsible" for the insurrection on January 6. The columnist mentioned that he had the chance to vote for his conviction on impeachment charges. Given his influence among GOP members, he could have effectively barred Trump from holding office again. However, he faltered.

Gerth cited McConnell's own descriptions of Trump from The Price of Power, calling him "stupid as well as being ill-tempered," a "despicable human being," and a "narcissist."

Questions regarding McConnell's health persist, even following the release of a photograph featuring him alongside his wife, Elaine Chao, largely due to the limited information provided by his staff to reporters.

Under the leadership of his long-serving aide Terry Carmack, who is expected to earn $226,000 this year, McConnell's office has refrained from disclosing details about his recent Senate activities.