Mitch McConnell health: Frustrated Kentucky Gov. shares ‘concerning’ update, ‘Not an email, not a letter, not a call’

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (D) stated that he has not received any communication from the ailing Senator Mitch McConnell or his staff, as concerns regarding the senator's health continue to escalate. Amid escalating health concerns, Governor Beshear urged Senator McConnell to reassure constituents, citing the senator's silence during his hospitalization and the need for public officials to maintain transparency with voters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The 84-year-old Republican was admitted to the hospital on June 14, and there has been no direct interaction between him and any members of Congress for more than a month.

Andy Beshear gives ‘concerning’ update on McConnell Calling the lack of update on Senator's health “concerning”, Governor Beshear urged McConnell to reach out to media organizations to reassure his constituents regarding his capability to fulfill his duties. He emphasised that the Republican official is responsible to the voters of Kentucky. Due to his absence from important Senate votes while being hospitalized, the governor stated that he owes the public evidence of his ability to serve.

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“I haven't heard a thing. Not an email, not a letter, not a call, not a video... absolutely nothing,” Beshear said on SiriusXM on Monday. "When you represent the people of Kentucky, and you've been in a hospital for a month, and you've missed all the votes, you owe your boss an explanation. It's been reported that he's had 20-minute conversations with different individuals, so call into a news station for 5 minutes or put out a short video," the Governor added.

While recognizing that all individuals are entitled to health privacy, Beshear remarked that public officials relinquish some of that privacy when their extended absence interferes with their official responsibilities.

Beshear question silence of McConnell's team In a discussion with Katie Couric, Beshear stated that the silence was so pronounced that he received two independent calls from external agencies proposing that McConnell had actually died, before the Senator's team ultimately issued an official statement stating that he was allegedly recuperating after a fall and a case of pneumonia.

Mitch McConnell issues ‘proof of life’, sparking conspiracy theories In a statement issued by his staff almost a month following his hospitalization, McConnell remarked, "I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital. While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I've also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia."

The statement featured a picture of McConnell with his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, which appeared to be taken in a hospital or rehabilitation setting. The photo's authenticity led to conspiracy theories and significant anger on social media, with individuals expressing skepticism about the senator's status.