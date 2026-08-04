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    UFC Freedom 250 White House event drew a record 34 million viewers but lost $30 million

    The UFC's Freedom 250 event at the White House attracted 34 million viewers globally but resulted in a $30 million loss.

    Published on: Aug 4, 2026, 20:09:08 IST
    By Prakriti Deb
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    The UFC's historic Freedom 250 event at the White House may have attracted a record global audience, but it also resulted in a $30 million financial loss, according to parent company TKO Group Holdings' latest earnings report.

    US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, UFC CEO Dana White and other guests pose inside the Octagon at UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)
    US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, UFC CEO Dana White and other guests pose inside the Octagon at UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)

    Held in June to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, the event featured a specially built 4,300-seat arena on the South Lawn of the White House. Attendance was limited to invited guests, including political allies, sponsors and members of the military, meaning the event generated no ticket revenue, The Independent reported.

    According to TKO, the UFC spent about $60 million to stage the event but was unable to recover those costs through sponsorships alone, leading to losses of roughly $30 million.

    The company said the White House event was solely responsible for a decline in its second-quarter profit margins. "Absent Freedom 250, margins would have increased year-over-year," TKO said in its earnings report.

    Also Read: Dana White reveals star-studded guest list for UFC White House event; Dwayne Johnson, Tom Brady among invitees

    Record audience despite financial hit

    Despite the losses, Freedom 250 became one of the most-watched UFC events in the promotion's history.

    TKO said the event drew 8.2 million viewers in the United States and approximately 34 million viewers worldwide, making it a record audience for the promotion.

    The event was attended by President Donald Trump, a longtime supporter of the UFC, alongside Vice President JD Vance. Trump also entered the Octagon with UFC CEO Dana White after the main event.

    The headline fight saw American Justin Gaethje defeat Spain's Ilia Topuria in an upset to claim the UFC lightweight championship.

    Also Read: Trump celebrates 80th birthday with historic UFC event at White House: Key highlights here

    TKO reports strong quarterly performance

    While the White House spectacle weighed on profitability, TKO said its overall second-quarter revenue increased.

    "Despite a challenging global environment, TKO delivered solid results in Q2, with strong momentum heading into the back half of the year," Executive Chair and CEO Ari Emanuel said in a statement accompanying the earnings report.

    The company indicated that without the costs associated with Freedom 250, its profit margins would have improved compared with the same period last year.

    • Prakriti Deb
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Prakriti Deb

      Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More

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