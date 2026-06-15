Trump celebrates 80th birthday with historic UFC event at White House: Key highlights here

US President Donald Trump spent the evening of June 14 watching UFC mixed martial arts fights on the White House South Lawn. The event took place on Trump's 80th birthday. The UFC event was held under a huge 90-foot structure called "The Claw," decorated with stars and stripes lights. A special Colosseum-style arena was built on the White House South Lawn for the event. US President Donald Trump, US First Lady Melania Trump, UFC CEO Dana White and other guests stand inside the Octagon at UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 15, 2026. (Photo by Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP) (AFP)

Trump sat ringside next to the UFC fighting cage, known as the Octagon. Trump was joined by First Lady Melania Trump and UFC CEO Dana White. Historians described the event as unprecedented because such a UFC show had never been held at the White House before. The event also marked Flag Day and was presented as part of America's 250th anniversary celebrations.

Trump enters UFC arena Trump and Dana White walked from the Oval Office to the arena before the fights began. The arena held about 4,000 people, according to USA Today. The crowd cheered loudly when Trump entered the venue.

Also read: Barron Trump's rare public appearance at UFC Freedom 250 event sparks mixed reactions: ‘looks absolutely miserable’

Cabinet secretaries and US military service members were also present. Military jets flew over the White House during the national anthem. Fighters were seen warming up inside the White House grounds before their matches. Many fighters walked toward the arena carrying or wearing American flags. USA Today described the sight of UFC fighters moving through White House grounds as highly unusual.

UFC fights at White House The first fight featured Brazilian fighter Diego Lopes against American fighter Steve Garcia. Diego Lopes won the opening fight. After winning, Lopes climbed the Octagon fence to celebrate. The crowd reacted enthusiastically to the victory.

American fighter Bo Nickal defeated fellow American Kyle Daukaus during the event. After his victory, Bo Nickal thanked Trump for helping make the event happen. Nickal called Trump a “special person” during an interview inside the Octagon, as cited by USA Today.

Critics and supporters react Some critics questioned whether holding a UFC event at the White House was appropriate. Despite criticism, many supporters viewed the UFC event as a display of strength, patriotism and American pride.

Throughout the evening, attendees repeatedly chanted "USA! USA! USA!" across the White House grounds. The event combined Trump's birthday celebration, a major UFC fight card, Flag Day observances and patriotic themes into one large White House spectacle.