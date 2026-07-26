Did WHCD security fail again? Report reveals alleged gaps after April shooting scare

The rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner is facing new security concerns. According to The Mirror US, some alleged gaps remained despite tighter measures introduced after the April assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Attendees are seen inside the ballroom after shots were reportedly fired during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. (AFP)

The White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) and White House officials had made security a key priority for the second edition of the event, which was moved from its original date after the attack. Attendance was reportedly reduced from nearly 2,600 guests at the April gathering to around 700, with organizers introducing additional screening procedures at the Waldorf Astoria.

However, The Mirror US claimed that some security measures still raised concerns.

Reporter flags alleged security gaps at WHCD According to the report, attendees at the rescheduled event were required to show a QR code, passcode and identification at multiple checkpoints before entering the ballroom. Guests also went through TSA-style security screening, with armed officers stationed near the entry points.

Despite the tighter arrangements, the report questioned whether the system relied too heavily on technology. It noted that digital passes could create problems if a guest’s phone battery died, the device was lost or the QR code became inaccessible before entry.

It also raised concerns about the lack of visible protective barriers around the main table where President Trump and other senior officials were seated.

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Earlier WHCD security drew criticism The first White House Correspondents' Dinner of the year had already faced criticism over its security arrangements. The Mirror US previously reported that attendees could enter with a simple cardstock ticket and claimed that identity verification measures were limited.

A Fox News journalist also criticized the earlier event's security in a post on X. "The first exterior security for me was on the street outside of the hotel. I flashed my ticket and was waved through in one second."

"My name was not checked against any list, I showed no ID, I was not patted down and I did not go through a metal detector," the journalist added.

Security scrutiny continues after Trump assassination attempt The renewed questions around WHCD security come after an attempted assassination of Trump earlier in the year intensified concerns over protection protocols at high-profile political events.

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While the rescheduled dinner introduced additional screening measures and reduced attendance, the report argued that questions remain about whether the combination of digital checks and physical security measures is sufficient to protect senior officials and journalists gathered at the same venue.

HT.com could not independently verify the claims.

The Secret Service and WHCA have not publicly responded to the specific concerns.