From 'sleeping' to 'pissed': 5 viral Trump moments from White House Correspondents’ Dinner

President Donald Trump attended the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) Dinner for the first time on Friday, delivering a speech that quickly dominated social media. The president spoke for just over an hour, mixing jokes with criticism of the news media while targeting journalists, politicians and celebrities. President Donald Trump attended the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) Dinner for the first time on Friday, delivering a speech that quickly dominated social media. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (REUTERS)

“I am delighted to be here at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Amazing people, a lot of people that I like. Some I don’t like at all, but I respect most of them," Trump said.

Amid all the jokes and criticism, Trump has also been caught on camera appearing to doze off on multiple occasions.

The gala, held at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C., had been postponed after an armed attacker disrupted the original April event.

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Five moments that generated the biggest online reaction 1. ‘This evening is all about the fake news media.’ Trump wasted little time attacking journalists. "This evening it's really all about the fake news media and your writing and producing and performing made-up stories."

He compared news coverage to the Academy Awards, claiming both had lost popularity because of criticism directed at him. The remarks quickly circulated on X, where clips of the speech attracted millions of views within hours.

A user wrote, “Well. Don't think any journalists will be writing fake stories about Trump Correspondant Dinner Speech. They don't have to. This disaster has written itself.”