Watch: Trump calls LeBron 'racist', backs Michael Jordan in GOAT debate

During a White House press briefing on Friday, President Donald Trump was asked to weigh in on the long-running debate over the NBA's greatest player after being informed that LeBron James had agreed to a two-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. When asked whether he considered Michael Jordan or LeBron James the greatest player of all time, Donald Trump backed Jordan. (L - IMAGN Images via Reuters Connect ; M - AP ; R - AFP)

When asked whether he considered Michael Jordan or LeBron James the greatest player of all time, Trump backed Jordan and also took a swipe at James.

“Well, Michael Jordan’s a friend of mine, play golf with him. He’s a really good guy,” Trump replied.