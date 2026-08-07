Brock Rechsteiner suspension: Why is the Saints wide receiver suspended for six games?
Brock Rechsteiner impressed at Saints rookie minicamp, earning an undrafted free-agent contract after going unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft.
New Orleans Saints rookie Brock Rechsteiner will have to wait before making his NFL debut after receiving a six-game suspension to begin the 2026 regular season.
Brock Rechsteiner suspended
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the undrafted rookie wide receiver has been suspended by the NFL Commissioner for the opening six games of the upcoming season.
Although he will be permitted to take part in training camp and preseason games, the suspension will officially begin once teams finalize their 53-man rosters.
"Saints WR Brock Rechsteiner has been suspended for the first six games of the 2026 season. He is eligible to participate in all preseason activities, including games; his suspension will take effect when rosters are reduced to 53 players," Schefter posted on X, Thursday evening.
Why does Saints WR face suspension?
No further information regarding the reason for the suspension has been released.
Despite the ban, the 23-year-old wide receiver is expected to remain with the team throughout training camp and continue practicing until the suspension takes effect.
Saints' receiver depth hit
The timing creates another challenge for New Orleans, which is already dealing with reduced depth at wide receiver.
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Mason Tipton continues to recover from offseason surgery, while Ja'Lynn Polk unexpectedly announced his retirement earlier this year.
Road to New Orleans
Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, played college football at Jacksonville State but went unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft.
He earned an opportunity with the Saints after impressing the coaching staff during the team's rookie minicamp in May, eventually signing with the NFC South franchise as an undrafted free agent.
Wrestling runs in family
Professional wrestling also runs deep in his family. Along with his father, his uncle Rick Steiner is a WWE Hall of Famer, while his cousin Bronson Rechsteiner briefly signed with the Baltimore Ravens before pursuing a wrestling career under the WWE ring name Bron Breakker.
Back in May, Rechsteiner acknowledged that he hopes to transition into professional wrestling once his football career comes to an end.
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For now, however, his immediate focus will be serving a six-game suspension before ever appearing in an NFL regular-season game. The Saints open their 2026 season on September 13 against the Detroit Lions.
Rechsteiner’s final college season
During his final year at Jacksonville State, Rechsteiner recorded 36 receptions for 383 yards and five touchdowns, performances that helped him earn his opportunity with New Orleans.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More