Mike Krukow retirement: Who could replace the veteran broadcaster in the San Francisco Giants' booth?

Mike Krukow announced on Thursday that he will retire at the conclusion of the 2026 MLB season, bringing an end to a remarkable broadcasting career with the San Francisco Giants that has spanned 36 seasons alongside longtime friend and booth partner Duane Kuiper.

Before becoming one of baseball's most recognizable broadcasters, Krukow pitched at Cal Poly from 1971 to 1973 and went on to enjoy a 14-year Major League career on the mound.

Who could replace Mike Krukow? The announcement is another emotional blow during an already difficult season for the Giants, and attention has naturally shifted toward who could eventually succeed Krukow in the broadcast booth.

1. Shawn Estes Former Giants pitcher Shawn Estes has occasionally stepped into the broadcast booth over the years and has earned a strong reputation among fans for his insightful analysis and deep understanding of the game.

He has also shown a willingness to be candid, openly criticizing the Giants during postgame coverage earlier this season.

Also read| Marcelo Mayer trade: Why the Red Sox are sending former top prospect to Giants in exchange for Erik Miller?

If the organization is looking for a broadcaster who combines baseball expertise with an honest, analytical approach, Estes could emerge as a strong candidate.

2. Javier Lopez Another familiar name who has impressed Giants fans in the broadcast booth is Javier Lopez. However, his on-air appearances have been limited this season after he transitioned into a role within the club's front office.

Lopez did return to the booth for a handful of road series in Atlanta and Miami, leaving open the possibility that he could continue making occasional broadcasting appearances in future seasons.

3. Hunter Pence Hunter Pence appears to be one of the strongest candidates to assume a larger broadcasting role once Mike Krukow retires. Since ending his playing career, Pence has established himself as a regular presence in baseball broadcasting and has called numerous Giants games over the past few seasons.

He has most frequently worked alongside Dave Flemming, including during San Francisco's recent series against the Texas Rangers, but he has also shared the booth with Duane Kuiper, giving the pair an established on-air chemistry.