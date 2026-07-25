Indian badminton legend says LeBron 'just rewrote Eastern Conference' as she shares emotional reaction on Sixers move

LeBron James' next destination was finally revealed on Thursday, with the NBA superstar set to join the Philadelphia 76ers for what is widely expected to be the final chapter of his illustrious career. PV Sindhu, the Indian badminton icon, took to X to express her unfiltered emotions after LeBron James' Philadelphia move. (Instagram L - @pvsindhu1 ; R - @kingjames)

Throughout free agency, no storyline generated more anticipation than the former Lakers star's decision, with fans and teams alike waiting eagerly to learn where he would land.

Now, as James prepares to wear Philadelphia colors next season, reactions have poured in from across the basketball world.

The excitement has extended well beyond the United States, with an Indian Olympic medal-winning badminton star also sharing raw feelings on the 41-year-old's move.

Indian badminton icon drops emotional reaction PV Sindhu, the Indian badminton icon, took to X to express her unfiltered emotions after LeBron James' move, reacting to the sight of the NBA legend wearing a jersey other than the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time in nearly a decade.

“My husband has spent the last couple of years making sure I accidentally watched enough basketball to have opinions. So… here we are… Never thought I’d see the day LeBron left the Lakers,” Sindhu wrote on X.

She went on to describe how her husband has been reacting to the move. While he still believes in the Lakers, Sindhu admitted that she now finds it difficult to imagine the team competing with the league's top contenders following LeBron's departure.