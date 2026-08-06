What type of cancer did Sydney Towle have? Cause of death revealed as TikToker dies at 26

TikTok creator Sydney Towle, who documented her battle with a rare form of cancer and built a community of more than one million followers, has died at the age of 26. Her death was announced on her social media pages on August 6, a day after she passed away. After her diagnosis, Towle had undergone multiple surgeries, several chemotherapy treatments and participated in clinical trials. (via X)

Towle died on August 5, three years after being diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, also known as bile duct cancer, an aggressive and uncommon cancer that typically affects older adults.

Cholangiocarcinoma Towle was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma at the age of 23, an unusually young age for the disease. According to the Mayo Clinic, bile duct cancer begins in the slender tubes that carry bile, a digestive fluid, from the liver. Symptoms may include abdominal pain, fatigue, fever and night sweats, and the disease most commonly affects people over the age of 50.

After her diagnosis, Towle underwent multiple surgeries, several chemotherapy treatments and participated in clinical trials as she continued to share updates about her health on TikTok and Instagram.

In May 2026, she revealed that her cancer had spread to the peritoneum, the lining of the abdomen and pelvis. She later told People that one of her oncologists had advised her to begin hospice and end-of-life care instead of continuing treatment.

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"I was definitely in complete shock because... no one had ever mentioned hospice or end-of-life care," Towle told the magazine. She ultimately sought treatment from another specialist and continued pursuing an experimental tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy trial.

Final days On August 4, Towle's older brother, Austin, shared that she had entered hospice care, posting a photo of family and friends gathered around her hospital bed. Two days later, her social media accounts confirmed she had died.

"We will always love you so much Sydney," the post read. “I am so proud of how hard you fought. I love you.” The tribute described her as “an endless ray of sunshine. A daughter, a sister and friend to so many.”