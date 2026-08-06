In pictures: In Europe, when rivers dry up, World War II warship, woolly mammoth fossils & bridges emerge

Europe's historic drought is doing more than disrupting shipping and water supplies. Record-low water levels in the Danube and Rhine, driven by prolonged heat and a lack of rainfall, are exposing traces of the continent's past that had remained hidden beneath the water for decades, and, in some cases, millennia. A drone view shows a sunken German warship from World War II, exposed due to low Danube River levels caused by drought and extreme heat.

Among the most striking finds are German World War II warships emerging from the Danube near Serbia's Prahovo and Ice Age woolly mammoth remains uncovered in Bulgaria.

Along the Rhine, low water has once again disrupted river traffic and revived memories of the river's infamous “hunger stones”, markers historically associated with severe drought and hardship.

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