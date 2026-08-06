Salmonella outbreak linked to Mexican jalapenos sickens 345 people in US

Over 345 people reported sick in the United States after a Salmonella outbreak linked to jalapeno peppers from Mexico broke out in the country, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The cases have been reported in 27 US states. Though no deaths have been reported, at least 36 people have been hospitalized, the CDC and FDA said. Salmonella outbreak linked to jalapeno peppers from Mexico sickens 345 people in 27 US states. (Adobe Stock)

US health officials are still investigating the source of the contaminated peppers and how they managed to seep in the supply. They are also on the lookout for more people who might have been affected, according to Reuters. The FDA said the illnesses were reported between June 19 and July 20. This period is helping health officials track when people may have eaten the contaminated peppers.

Health agencies have linked the outbreak to jalapeno peppers grown by a common supplier in Sinaloa, Mexico. The peppers were imported into the United States and distributed by Coast Citrus Distributors, according to the FDA. Coast Citrus Distributors has agreed to recall the remaining affected jalapeno peppers and is contacting customers who may have received the recalled products, the FDA said.

Chipotle and QDOBA stop using affected jalapenos The investigation found that restaurants including Chipotle Mexican Grill and QDOBA received jalapeno peppers imported by Coast Citrus Distributors, according to the FDA. Chipotle has already changed its jalapeno supplier. The company began using a different supplier at its restaurants on July 20, the FDA said, via Reuters.

QDOBA stopped using the jalapeno peppers on July 28 and is no longer serving them at its restaurants, according to the FDA. Coast Citrus Distributors did not immediately comment when contacted by Reuters about the outbreak and recall. The FDA said it does not believe there is currently an ongoing risk to consumers from the affected restaurants involved in the outbreak.

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The agency is still telling people and businesses not to eat, sell or serve the recalled jalapeno peppers from Sinaloa, Mexico. The FDA also said Coast Citrus does not seem to have sent the affected peppers directly to grocery stores. Because of this, the investigation is mainly looking at restaurants and food suppliers.

What is Salmonella? Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can make people sick. It can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach pain. The illness can be more serious for young children, older people and those with weak immune systems, according to Reuters. Health officials are still investigating the outbreak. The number of people infected could increase as they find and confirm more cases.

Why Chipotle is facing attention The outbreak is especially significant for Chipotle because the restaurant chain has faced foodborne illness outbreaks in the past. Earlier food-safety problems affected Chipotle's sales and pushed the company to introduce stricter food-safety procedures across its restaurants.

The latest jalapeno investigation has again put attention on the company's food supply chain, even though the FDA said there is no current ongoing risk from the affected restaurants. Chipotle's stock reacted sharply to the news. Shares fell more than 8% on Tuesday after the company said it had removed jalapenos from restaurants in Minnesota and other locations that had received the affected product.

Outbreak comes as US food safety faces more scrutiny The jalapeno outbreak comes at a time when US restaurant food safety is already facing increased attention. Health authorities are also investigating a separate cyclosporiasis outbreak, another foodborne illness that has raised concerns about the safety of fresh produce and restaurant supply chains.

The FDA and CDC previously linked the cyclosporiasis outbreak to lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants, which are owned by Yum Brands, according to Reuters. Authorities later identified Taylor Farms' operations in central Mexico as the source of the lettuce linked to that investigation.

On Wednesday, the FDA and CDC expanded the cyclosporiasis investigation to 15 US states, showing that the separate outbreak is also being examined across a wide area. The two outbreaks have increased attention on how fresh produce is grown, imported, transported and distributed before reaching US restaurants.

In the jalapeno case, investigators are focusing on the path of the peppers from Sinaloa, Mexico, through Coast Citrus Distributors and then to US restaurants, as per Reuters reports. For now, health officials are telling consumers and businesses to avoid the recalled Sinaloa jalapenos, while the investigation into the Salmonella outbreak continues.