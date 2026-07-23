FDA recalls 1.6 million Midwest poultry services eggs over Salmonella risk: Check affected brands and states
Midwest Poultry Services recalls 1.6 million eggs over possible Salmonella contamination. Check affected brands, states, symptoms, and FDA refund advice.
Midwest Poultry Services has recalled nearly 1.6 million eggs because they may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said. The FDA announced the recall on Wednesday and said the affected eggs were produced at the company's farms in Texas.
The recall includes both white-shell eggs and cage-free shell eggs from the Texas farms. The eggs were sold to stores in six US states between June 6 and July 3. They have sell-by or best-by dates between July 20 and August 17.
Egg brands recalled
The eggs were sold under several brand names, including:
- Kroger
- Simple Truth
- Brookshire's
- Country Morning
- Sunups
The recalled eggs were sold in these states:
- Arkansas: Brookshire Grocery stores
- Louisiana: Kroger and Brookshire Grocery stores
- Mississippi: Brookshire Grocery stores
- New Mexico: Brookshire Grocery stores
- Oklahoma: Brookshire Grocery stores
- Texas: Kroger and Brookshire Grocery stores
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The FDA also said the eggs were sold through other smaller retail stores in addition to the major supermarket chains. The health agency clarified that no other products made by Midwest Poultry Services are included in this recall. No illnesses linked to the recalled eggs have been reported so far, according to Midwest Poultry Services and the FDA.
Why eggs were recalled
The company said it found the issue during routine safety checks at its Texas farms. Midwest Poultry Services said it identified the problem through "proactive environmental monitoring practices and root cause analysis" on its two Texas farms, according to CBS News. After finding the issue, the company stopped distributing fresh eggs produced at those Texas farms.
The FDA advised consumers not to eat the recalled eggs. Consumers who bought the recalled eggs should return them to the store where they purchased them for a full refund. The FDA has published a complete list of the affected egg products in its official recall notice.
Where eggs were sold
The recalled products include white shell eggs and brown cage-free shell eggs produced in Texas. The recalled eggs were sold at Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana and Brookshire Grocery stores in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi and other affected states. Midwest Poultry Services and Kroger did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Brookshire Grocery could not immediately be reached, according to a Reuters report.
Salmonella symptoms
Salmonella Enteritidis is a type of bacteria that can be present on the outside or inside of eggs and can cause food poisoning. The FDA said young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of developing serious or even fatal infections from Salmonella.
In otherwise healthy people, Salmonella infection can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, chills, and headache. The FDA said symptoms usually appear 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food and can last for several days.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDurva More
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.Read More