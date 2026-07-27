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    Xbox down update: Microsoft breaks silence amid massive outage - When will services resume?

    Xbox and Microsoft acknowledged significant issues impacting online services, including sign-in errors and game library access.

    Updated on: Jul 27, 2026, 19:33:10 IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
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    Following reports from users worldwide regarding problems with the Xbox Network, Xbox has recognized multiple issues impacting its online services today.

    Xbox Network is experiencing significant outages affecting account access, game launches, and storefront visibility. Microsoft confirms ongoing efforts to resolve these issues but has yet to establish a timeline. This disruption comes just ahead of the Halo: Campaign Evolved release, creating urgency for timely fixes. (LinkedIn/Manu Agarwal)
    Xbox Network is experiencing significant outages affecting account access, game launches, and storefront visibility. Microsoft confirms ongoing efforts to resolve these issues but has yet to establish a timeline. This disruption comes just ahead of the Halo: Campaign Evolved release, creating urgency for timely fixes. (LinkedIn/Manu Agarwal)

    As of this moment, the several functions continue to face "significant issues" on the Xbox network: Account and profile, games and gaming, store and subscriptions and apps and mobile.

    Xbox reacts to massive outage

    These issues are prevalent and encompass difficulties in signing into network services, experiencing disconnections, and the absence of games from the storefront. Xbox has acknowledged these problems and is currently developing a solution; however, there is no estimated time of arrival for the implementation of these fixes.

    “We are aware that some users are encountering errors when attempting to sign in, see your game library, or launch games,” Xbox’s official support wrote on X. “Our engineers are actively working to mitigate the issue.”

    Also Read: Who is Xbox CEO? All we know about Asha Sharma amid servers outage and layoffs scrutiny, ‘Indians only…’

    Xbox outage: Microsoft addresses issues, ‘We appreciate your patience’

    In a social media post, Microsoft addressed the problem and stated that its teams are addressing it.

    “Just checking in on the game library, sign-in, and game launch issue,” reads a post on X. “We know this has been going on a while and appreciate your patience while our teams keep working on it.”

    Microsoft is likely to resolve this outage promptly, especially with the official launch of Halo: Campaign Evolved scheduled for July 28, following three days of early access for Premium Edition purchasers.

    Xbox outage comes after issues with Sony’s PlayStation Network

    The Xbox outage occurs less than a week after a similar disruption affected Sony’s PlayStation Network. The timing is particularly unfortunate for Sony, which is facing criticism for its decision to eliminate physical discs for new PlayStation titles by 2028. Detractors argue that the inability to access certain owned games due to online service failures further underscores the drawbacks of an entirely digital future. In fact, gamers are organizing a week-long boycott of PlayStation next month in response to these issues.

    Although Microsoft has not yet issued any statements regarding the production of video game discs for Xbox, it is rumored that the upcoming next-generation Xbox will be released without a disc drive, indicating a potential long-term strategy for its gaming division.

    Xbox down: When will services resume?

    "You may have problems playing disc-based games right now," Microsoft's Xbox support website says.

    At present, Microsoft’s Xbox support page saying that a solution for the ongoing issues is “pending.” The timeline for the resumption of services has not been disclosed.

    • Shweta Kukreti
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Kukreti

      Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More

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