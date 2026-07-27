Houthis claim attack on Saudi oil infrastructure as US-Iran pause holds

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Monday claimed responsibility for attacks on several Saudi oil facilities. The Iran-backed group said the strikes were carried out in retaliation for Saudi drone incursions into Yemeni airspace, Reuters reported. Sailors from the navy of Yemen's Aden-based internationally recognised government stand at machine-gun positions aboard a vessel patrolling a shipping lane off Hanish Island in the Red Sea on July 27, 2026. (AFP)

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group targeted crude oil supply and transport sites linking eastern Saudi Arabia to the Red Sea export hub of Yanbu. The group also claimed to have used drones to target Saudi oil facilities, though it did not specify when the attacks took place.

The attack came days after the Houthis threatened to target Saudi oil facilities and shipping in the Red Sea. Saudi Arabia has responded with airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen and said it was acting to protect shipping and key infrastructure.

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Saudi Arabia has increasingly relied on its east-west pipeline to move crude oil to Yanbu on the Red Sea, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz after repeated attacks on shipping linked to the ongoing US war on Iran.

US-Iran pause continues The Houthi attack comes even as the US and Iran have paused direct attacks for a third straight day. Regional officials said Qatar, Pakistan and Oman are leading efforts to bring Washington and Tehran back to talks after an interim ceasefire collapsed following weeks of bombardment, AP reported.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said President Donald Trump was giving diplomacy "some space" after nearly two weeks of escalating strikes, as per AP.