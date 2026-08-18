Trump, WH staff mock Senator Jon Ossoff after brutal Natalie Harp dig: ‘Cosplaying as Barack Obama’
After Sen. Jon Ossoff criticized Trump with ‘travel with Natalie Harp’ remark, White House officials retaliated with harsh insults and dismissals.
Several officials from the White House on Monday ridiculed Sen. Jon Ossoff after the Georgia Democrat criticized President Trump during a campaign rally held over the weekend.
Ossoff, who is campaigning for re-election in Georgia this coming November, has persistently encouraged speculation that he is positioning himself for a presidential bid in 2028 through a series of harsh critiques aimed at Trump and his administration.
During a rally in midtown Atlanta on Sunday, Ossoff charged Trump with prioritising the “build his ballroom and travel with Natalie” – seemingly a nod to White House aide Natalie Harp – rather than fulfilling his responsibilities as commander-in-chief, during a passionate address on Sunday.
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“While the sailors on the Lincoln fight his war, while he fruitlessly drains our munitions and oil reserves, the president sleeps through his meetings,” Ossoff stated. “He golfs and trades stocks. See, he doesn’t want to do the job. He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the amir of Qatar.”
This remark stirred discontent among those in the West Wing.
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Jon Ossoff faces backlash over dig at Trump
“Jon Ossoff is a cringeworthy, feminine theatre kid cosplaying as Barack Obama. Nobody gives a s*it what this lightweight loser says,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle sated in a post on X.
As a student at college, Ossoff was involved in a singing group at Georgetown University and once portrayed Han Solo in a parody film related to Star Wars. This footage was subsequently featured in attack ads targeting him during his first Senate election campaign.
Steven Cheung calls Jon Ossoff a ‘miserable person’
Steven Cheung, the communications director of the White House, created a vulgar nickname for Ossoff, referring to him as "Jon J—koff," and dismissed the senator as "the biggest cuck loser in politics."
“Instead of denigrating hard working people serving their country, Jon should look deep into his soul and ask himself why he’s a miserable person who hates this country,” Cheung said on X. “It’s because he’s a radical, extremist Dumocrat.”
Ossoff, who is competing against Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) in the upcoming November election and has been suggested as a potential candidate for the 2028 Democratic presidential primary.
Trump claps back at Jon Ossoff
In response to inquiries regarding Ossoff's remarks made during an Oval Office event on Monday, Trump humorously remarked: "You mean Pee-wee Herman?"
Trump has consistently drawn comparisons between Ossoff and the Pee-wee Herman character, which was famously portrayed by the late comedian Paul Reubens.
“No, I would much rather do other things” rather than accompany Harp and focus on the ballroom, Trump went on to say, before concluding: “We are building a great facility here.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More