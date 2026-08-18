Trump, WH staff mock Senator Jon Ossoff after brutal Natalie Harp dig: ‘Cosplaying as Barack Obama’

Several officials from the White House on Monday ridiculed Sen. Jon Ossoff after the Georgia Democrat criticized President Trump during a campaign rally held over the weekend. Jon Ossoff ridiculed by White officials after Trump remark. (Getty Images via AFP) Ossoff, who is campaigning for re-election in Georgia this coming November, has persistently encouraged speculation that he is positioning himself for a presidential bid in 2028 through a series of harsh critiques aimed at Trump and his administration. During a rally in midtown Atlanta on Sunday, Ossoff charged Trump with prioritising the “build his ballroom and travel with Natalie” – seemingly a nod to White House aide Natalie Harp – rather than fulfilling his responsibilities as commander-in-chief, during a passionate address on Sunday.

Deep Dive What did Jon Ossoff criticize President Trump for during his campaign rally? Why did the White House officials mock Jon Ossoff's remarks? How did President Trump respond to Jon Ossoff's comments about Natalie Harp?

“While the sailors on the Lincoln fight his war, while he fruitlessly drains our munitions and oil reserves, the president sleeps through his meetings,” Ossoff stated. “He golfs and trades stocks. See, he doesn’t want to do the job. He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the amir of Qatar.”