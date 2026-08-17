Senator Jon Ossoff blasts Trump for prioritising aide Natalie Harp amid Iran war, ‘the President sleeps through his…’

"While the sailors on the Lincoln fight his war, while he fruitlessly drains our munitions and oil reserves, the president sleeps through his meetings," Ossoff stated. “He golfs and trades stocks. See, he doesn't want to do the job. He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the emir of Qatar.”

While addressing the conflict in Iran and the unprecedented deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, the Democratic senator directed a pointed critique at Trump.

Senator Jon Ossoff from Georgia expressed his disapproval of President Donald Trump's association with his aide Natalie Harp during a rally on Sunday, alleging that he would rather "travel with Natalie" than fulfill his responsibilities.

Trump and Natalie Harp's latest trips Harp, 35, serves as the executive assistant to Trump and was among three aides who accompanied him during a recent plane change, necessitated by a possible threat from an Iranian missile strike. Joining the POTUS were Dan Scavino, the deputy chief of staff at the White House, and Walt Nauta, who oversees operations in the Oval Office.

In contrast, Trump did not take Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, or the White House press pool with him.

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Natalie Harp's estranged brother slams her association with Trump Preston Harp, the estranged brother of the executive assistant, informed the Daily Mail in June that her association with Trump was "very unhealthy." He also conveyed to the New York Times journalists who wrote Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump that his sister was so dedicated to the president that she would leave him admiring notes.

At that time, former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Natalie Harp is among the most loyal and diligent aides on President Trump's team.

Who is Natalie Harp? Natalie Harp was born in California into a deeply religious Christian family and obtained her MBA from Liberty University in 2015.

She initially caught the President's attention in 2019 when she commended him for enacting the federal Right To Try Act the previous year, which she claimed provided her with lifesaving hope during her fight against cancer. Harp, who was diagnosed with Stage 2 bone cancer, stated that the opportunity to access experimental treatments significantly contributed to her positive outcomes.

Harp served as a television presenter for One America News Network from 2020 to 2022. In January 2025, upon his return to the White House, Trump appointed her as the executive assistant to the president.

Harp's father, who was an estate agent and established a consultancy for travel companies, tragically took his own life in 2020.