Lindsay Clancy’s parents GoFundMe: How much money has been raised? All on The Musgrove Family campaign amid trial

A GoFundMe campaign established for the parents of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother charged with the tragic killing of her three children in 2023, has successfully raised over $819,604 of $2M USD as of the latest update. Michael and Paula Musgrove, the parents of Lindsay Clancy, who is accused of killing her children, leave the Plymouth Superior courthouse in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S., July 27, 2026. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (REUTERS)

Michael and Paula Musgrove are the recipients of the GoFundMe initiative named The Musgrove Family Fund. The campaign's description indicates that it aims to assist Clancy’s parents with the financial burdens of "travel, lodging, and living expenses" they have faced over the past three years, as well as their ongoing support for their daughter during the current trial.

Michael and Paula Musgrove GoFundMe: What does it aim? The couple, who hail from Connecticut, moved to Massachusetts “so they can be close to their daughter” and participate in her court hearings. The campaign, which has been validated by GoFundMe, aims to raise $2 million.

“The purpose of this fund is to help Mike and Paula rebuild the financial stability they have sacrificed over these past three years. Contributions will help cover the accumulated costs of travel, lodging, living expenses, and other family expenses arising from their continued support of Lindsay throughout her case. Mike and Paula are the named beneficiaries and direct recipients of the fundraiser through GoFundMe. The fund was established with their knowledge and consent, and Lindsay’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, is aware of it,” the campaign states.