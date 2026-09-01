Supreme Court quashes all FIRs across the country against NEET paper leak protesters
The government had assured the students would not be targeted or harassed in connection with the agitation.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash FIRs registered across the country against students who participated in protests over the NEET examination controversy.
The order comes after the government had approached the top court seeking the quashing of cases registered against protesters in Delhi and assured that students would not be targeted or harassed in connection with the agitation.
The government had earlier moved the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of 13 FIRs registered in Delhi in connection with the NEET paper leak protests. It had also sought permission to register a fresh FIR against 2,873 people who were present at the protest site to investigate their alleged role in violence during the agitation.
Deep Dive
The Supreme Court's intervention came after the issue of FIRs became one of the key outstanding demands of the protesters.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More