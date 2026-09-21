‘MNS style’: Influencer made to prostrate, slap himself with slippers over Raj Thackeray remarks

A Maharashtra social media influencer found himself in trouble after he made a reel allegedly mocking Maharashtra Navnirman Sena party chief Raj Thackeray. Mahesh Mote was seen teary eyed, apologising for his reel with folded hands. (Screengrab/Instagram/Shubham Jagdale)

Influencer Mahesh Mote was caught by MNS workers and made to prostrate before a photograph of Raj Thackeray. His face was also blackened and was made to do sit ups with slippers in his hands. In the video posted on Instagram, Mote can also be seen slapping himself with the slipper.

Standing next to Shubham Jagdale, the MNS sub-divisional president for the Hadapsar Assembly constituency, Mote was seen teary eyed, apologising for his reel with folded hands.

"I inadvertently said something wrong about Raj Saheb, and I also mistakenly spoke inappropriately about Shubham Dada and other MNS office-bearers. Today, I deeply regret my mistake. Because of this reel, I have found myself in this situation. I sincerely apologise to the MNS party and to all of you," Mote said in the apology video. The video is posted on the Instagram handle of Mote.