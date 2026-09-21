Cockroach crashes doctor’s dinner at Mumbai's top hotel, he tags FDA chief: ‘In Tukaram Mundhe’s territory'

A cardiologist having dinner at a prominent luxury five-star hotel in Mumbai spotted a baby cockroach near his plate on Saturday night. Dr Ashok Seth, chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute and the Fortis Healthcare Medical Council, shared a video of the insect and jokingly named it “Roachie”. Ashok Seth tagged Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe, whose ongoing food-safety crackdown has targeted several prominent restaurants and food chains. (@Dr_AshokSeth/X, HT file)

“Look who came for dinner unexpectedly. ‘Roachie’ - a baby cockroach was on our table wanting to share our dinner at the Romano restaurant at JW Marriott, Sahar, Mumbai,” Seth wrote on X.

He said the cockroach refused to leave despite attempts to move it. “Maybe wanted Pizza and not Pasta. But he really took our appetite away. We left,” he added.

Seth tagged Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and JW Marriott. “Thankfully we are in Mr Munde’s territory and he most likely will look into this also,” he wrote.

There has been no response from the hotel yet.