Mother throws toddler, nephew into well after dispute with husband; arrested

A 28-year-old woman was arrested in Mangaluru after she threw her toddler daughter and nephew into a well following a dispute with her husband, police said on Sunday, adding that the boy drowned while the girl survived. Police said the incident was initially believed to have been an accident, however subsequent investigation revealed the crime. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

According to police, the incident took place at Perne in Bantwal taluk on Saturday afternoon when Noorunissa, the accused, pushed both the kids, both around three years old, into the well near her house in a fit of rage after having a quarrel with her husband, Sinan, over the phone call.

“A marital dispute took place between Sinan and his wife, Noorunissa, residents of Perne within the limits of Uppinangady police station, over a phone call on the afternoon of September 19. Angered by the dispute, the accused, Noorunissa, threw her approximately three-and-a-half-year-old child and her husband’s sister’s approximately three-year-old son into a well near their house,” said Dakshina Kannada superintendent of police Arun K in a press release.

The boy was identified as Mohammed Rabih. Her daughter, Aliya, was rescued from the well and taken to a hospital in Mangaluru.

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The incident took place around 2pm, police said. Noorunissa had been speaking to her husband, Sinan, a mechanic working in Mangaluru, when the argument broke out.

Police said the incident was initially believed to have been an accident, however subsequent investigation revealed the crime.

Noorunissa and Sinan have been married for five years and have two children, including a three-month-old infant.

The complaint was filed by Noorunissa’s father-in-law, Aboobakkar M. The FIR states that she had complained of frequent headaches after the birth of her second child and had been quarrelling with her husband over trivial matters.

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A case was registered against Noorunissa under Sections 103 (murder) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.