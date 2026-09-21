2 Indian students killed in Canada plane crash during flight training; consulate expresses grief

Two Indian students from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry died in an air accident in Canada during flight training, the Consulate General of India in Vancouver said on Sunday (local time), expressing condolences. The Indian students killed during flight training Canada belonged to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, (Representative image/REUTERS)

The consulate, in a post on X, identified the deceased as Manoj Sivakumar and Srisaran Thirugnanasambantham. “Our heartfelt sympathies are with their bereaved families and loved ones during this difficult time,” it added.

The embassy said that it was ready to provide all possible consular assistance to their families, including the repatriation of their mortal remains to India.

Further details about the accident involving the two Indian students were not immediately available.

Canadian news outlet CBC reported a similar aircraft accident on Saturday, although HT could not independently verify whether it was the same incident.