HT Morning Brief September 21: Tata dispute, Delhi SIR notices and Putin's stronghold in wartime elections

Not being mapped to the last SIR is the single biggest reason for the Election Commission of India (ECI) issuing notices to those on the draft electoral roll for Delhi, published on August 31 after the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), accounting for 42% of notices. This is followed by name mismatches with the previous roll, which account for most of the remaining notices, and age differences with parents or children that are too big or too small. However, a significant 59,791 notices have no reason listed against them. Read the full story here

The board of Tata Sons applied two different constitutional rules in 2022 and 2026 to reappoint its chairman, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata claimed, after N Chandrasekaran won a third term at the helm of the conglomerate following a controversial vote. Noel also said the board made the announcement even though the directors had agreed not to disclose the matter until a legal opinion was secured, and a general meeting approved Chandrasekaran’s directorship. Read More

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What were the constitutional rules used in the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman of Tata Sons?

What were the constitutional rules used in the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman of Tata Sons?

Russia’s ruling United Russia party has been leading the country’s first parliamentary election since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin is set to retain his political dominance after the three-day vote saw little opposition, initial figures released Monday by the Central Election Commission show. Read more here

Asian Games 2026 Day 3 LIVE: India win third shooting silver; trouble vs Japan in sepaktakraw After an eventful Day 2, India will look to add to its medal tally on Day 3 of the Asian Games 2026. Shooting will once again be in focus, with the men’s 10m air rifle individual and team finals on the schedule. Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil will be among India’s participants.

There are also men’s and women’s individual and team skeet events. Suchika Tariyal has already assured India of an MMA medal, but she will aim to finish higher in the traditional 60kg event. India’s kabaddi teams will also begin their campaigns, while there will be two India vs Pakistan clashes in table tennis. Follow LIVE Updates

Lili Reinhart ‘definitely’ had notes for The Love Hypothesis movie, tried to protect fan-favourite moments | Interview Rom-coms used to be about more than getting two people together. The best ones made you care about who those people were, what they had lost, what they wanted and why falling in love mattered to them.

For audiences who grew up watching romances and the big love stories of the 1990s and early 2000s, that emotional connection was often the whole point. That kind of romance is making its way back to the screen, and American actor and Riverdale alum Lili Reinhart is part of that shift. Read the full interview here