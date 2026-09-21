Former BJP MP Pratap Simha booked for provocative remarks during Ganesh procession

Former MP Pratap Simha has been booked over provocative remarks he allegedly made during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in T Narasipura, police said on Sunday. LoP R Ashoka, said: “Simha already has 25 cases; this is just one more. He will not be scared by this.” (HT File)

Mysuru district SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi told HT that the case was registered on Saturday under BNS provisions dealing with assault or use of criminal force against a public servant, liability for offences committed by members of an unlawful assembly, rioting, promoting enmity between groups, making or circulating information that could cause public alarm or incite offences between communities, etc. Several others were also booked.

The case relates to a dispute over the route of the procession and remarks allegedly made by Inspector Dhananjay while discussing the route with organisers.

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During the procession, Simha spoke to participants near a mosque and referred to the inspector’s earlier remarks.

“I called him to come and see. I have immense respect for the police, but all this happened because of a troublesome inspector,” he alleged.

LoP R Ashoka, said: “Simha already has 25 cases; this is just one more. He will not be scared by this.”

KPCC spokesperson M Lakshman, however, said Simha had abused the police. “No one is above the law”.