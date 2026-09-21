India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: India lead 9-0 at half-time against hopeless opposition
Asian Games 2026, India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: India are scoring one goal after another just like they did against Uzbekistan yesterday. Sunelita Toppo, Deepika, Lalremsiami and Rutuja score two each.
- 2 Mins ago3rd quarter gets underway
- 14 Mins agoIt's half time
- 18 Mins agoAnother Deepika dragflick and another goal
- 21 Mins agoSeventh goal
- 26 Mins agoIndia leading 6-0
- 32 Mins agoLalremsiami gets her second
- 36 Mins agoIndonesia looking clueless
- 41 Mins agoIndia 3-0
- 49 Mins agoPCs galore and goal
- 59 Mins agoIt kicks off and Navneet denied
- 1 Hr 6 Mins agoNational anthems underway
- 1 Hr 14 Mins agoBoth teams in terms of rankings!
- 1 Hr 34 Mins agoWhat's the format like?
- 1 Hr 41 Mins agoIndia's only Asiad gold in 1982
- 1 Hr 54 Mins agoIndia under pressure a bit
- 8:39 AM IST, Sept 21Hello and welcome!
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: The Indian women's team will aim to continue their dominant run at the Asian Games 2026 when they take on Indonesia in Pool B on Monday. Salima Tete and co would look to put on yet another dominant show and repeat the heroics of Sunday, when the side defeated Uzbekistan 19-0, registering their third-biggest win at the Asian Games. Deepika was the star of the show on Sunday, putting on a masterclass, scoring eight goals, including six penalty corners. ...Read More
Eight different players found the net against Uzbekistan, and the fixture also saw Savita Punia reach a significant personal milestone, completing 320 senior international appearances, drawing level with former India striker Vandana Katariya for the most caps by an Indian woman hockey player.
With the fixture against Indonesia, Punia is all set to break the record, and it would be quite an achievement.
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: 3rd quarter gets underway
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: One really hopes Indonesia show some fight now.
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: It's half time
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: PC with seconds to go in the second quarter. Navneet takes a shot, there is a deflection from Sunelita Toppo. India's 9th goal. Her second of the game so far. Now the question is: can India score more than their 19 goals against Uzbekistan yesterday?
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: Another Deepika drag flick and another goal
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: She scores her second goal of the match via a PC. India 8-0 Indonesia. Yesterday she had scored 8 goals against Uzbekistan.
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: Seventh goal
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: Sakshi Rana among the goal-scorers now. She had all the freedom to place it in. Less than five minutes to go in the second quarter.
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: India leading 6-0
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: Lovely pass from Neha and Rutuja does the rest. Her second goal too. One goal after another for India. That's been the story of this game so far.
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: Lalremsiami gets her second
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: Seconds into the second quarter and Lalremsiami gets her second goal of the match. Indonesian defenders just don't know what to do. India 5-0 Indonesia. Another massive win for sure coming India's way.
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: Indonesia looking clueless
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: Here is another goal for India. Rutuja it is, in the last minute of the first quarter. India 4 Indonesia 0. Indonesia have been very poor in the first 15 minutes and unless they improve in a big way, a very b defeat awaits them.
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: India 3-0
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: Sunelita Toppo does a great job close to the goal, guides the ball in, in the 11th minute of the game. The goal fest has started. 3rd goal for India. PC and the Navneet rebound falls to Lalremsiami and she pounces on it to get another goal for India.
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: PCs galore and goal
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: First one into the foot of an Indonesian player. Can India open their account with their second opportunity? No, they don't but there is another PC. Three in a row. Nothing came of it. One more. India score finally. Deepika does it again. Clinical finish from her in the 8th minute of the first quarter.
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: It kicks off and Navneet denied
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: A little disorderly beginning to the match but India should take control as the encounter progresses. PENALTY STROKE! Navneet is denied by the Indonesian goalkeeper. She dove to her left to stun Navneet. It remains 0-0.
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: National anthems underway
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: India first! Despite all the controversy, the saffron jersey looks good – if truth be told. Now it's Indonesia. Quite lengthy their national anthem is, one has to say. Viren Rasquinha predicts another huge win for Team India.
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: Both teams in terms of rankings!
India are ranked 8th, Indonesia are 45th. The last time they met, India beat Indonesia 8-0 which was also a round robin match. This was at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: What's the format like?
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: Very simple. Six teams each in Pool A and Pool B. Two top teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals. The rest head to the classification matches.
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: India's only Asiad gold in 1982
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: They have since won two silver (1998 and 2018) and four bronze (1986, 2006, 2014 and 2023). Indian fans have long been waiting for another gold. Let's hope they end the drought this time around.
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: India under pressure a bit
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: The Indian women have not won the Asian Games gold since 1982. It's high time, they did something about it. Recently, in the World Cup they finished fifth, which was their best finish in decades. At the last Asian Games, they picked up a bronze. They should definitely improve on that this time around.
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: Hello and welcome!
India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: To our coverage of the India-Indonesia game. Stay tuned. The match kicks off at 09:30 am.