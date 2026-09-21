India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: India lead 9-0 at half-time against hopeless opposition

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Asian Games 2026, India vs Indonesia Women Hockey Live: India started where they had left off yesterday.

India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: The Indian women's team will aim to continue their dominant run at the Asian Games 2026 when they take on Indonesia in Pool B on Monday. Salima Tete and co would look to put on yet another dominant show and repeat the heroics of Sunday, when the side defeated Uzbekistan 19-0, registering their third-biggest win at the Asian Games. Deepika was the star of the show on Sunday, putting on a masterclass, scoring eight goals, including six penalty corners. Eight different players found the net against Uzbekistan, and the fixture also saw Savita Punia reach a significant personal milestone, completing 320 senior international appearances, drawing level with former India striker Vandana Katariya for the most caps by an Indian woman hockey player. With the fixture against Indonesia, Punia is all set to break the record, and it would be quite an achievement. ...Read More

Eight different players found the net against Uzbekistan, and the fixture also saw Savita Punia reach a significant personal milestone, completing 320 senior international appearances, drawing level with former India striker Vandana Katariya for the most caps by an Indian woman hockey player. With the fixture against Indonesia, Punia is all set to break the record, and it would be quite an achievement.